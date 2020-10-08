ST. PETERSBURG — A drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site opened Oct. 7 at the Tropicana Field parking lot 2 in St. Petersburg.
COVID-19 testing will be available in the parking lot Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Lot 2 is located on the west side of the stadium off 16th Street South.
Drive-thru testing remains free and residents do not need symptoms to be tested. Testing will be administered on a first-come first-served basis. Walk-up testing also will be available. Masks are still required and there remains a limit of four people per car.
Pinellas County and partner agencies shifted the community testing operations from the Mahaffey site to the Tropicana Field parking lot in anticipation of the Grand Prix.
The state-run antibody testing at the Mahaffey ended with the site closure and will not be available at the Tropicana Field lot.
Numerous testing locations are available throughout the county, many at no cost to patients. Several locations offer evening hours. The list is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, including comprehensive resources for finding other types of local assistance and a dashboard of relevant, up-to-date statistics, visit www.PinellasCounty.org/Covid19.