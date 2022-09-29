• County parks and preserves will remain closed Friday for debris removal. A decision will be Friday as to which parks will reopen this weekend since some are currently without electricity. The Parks & Conservation Resources administrative offices and Heritage Village will reopen Monday. The education centers at Weedon Island and Brooker Creek preserves will resume normal operating hours next Thursday. Beach and boat ramp parking permits can be purchased online.
• Pinellas County offices will reopen Monday. This includes departments under the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections. All will resume regular hours except for the Supervisor of Elections offices, which will reopen at noon.
• Building & Development Review Services, Code Enforcement and Contractor Licensing will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday. Staff are working the remainder of this week, either in person or remotely.
• The Solid Waste Disposal Complex, including the disposal facility, Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center (HEC3) and administrative building, will be open during normal hours on Friday. The disposal facility will have extended hours on Saturday (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), with the HEC3 operating at normal hours. The complex will be closed on Sunday.
Remote recycling centers will reopen on Monday.
• The offices and adoption center at Pinellas County Animal Services will reopen Monday at 9:30 a.m. Storm evacuees who had their pets picked up at a special needs shelter can pick them up Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo, or call 727-582-2600 on Monday during regular business hours to schedule a pickup. Staff will attempt to contact these pet owners individually.