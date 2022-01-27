Homeless Leadership Alliance announced that Pinellas County will be open its cold night shelters on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29. The shelters will open between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal.
Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Guests will be advised if the shelter will be open on additional nights as conditions warrant.
The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:
• Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W. Lime St., Tarpon Springs. Open 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
• First United Methodist Church, 411 Turner St., Clearwater. Open 6 p .m.-6 a.m.
• The Refuge Outreach Center, 606 Alden Ave., Clearwater. Open 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
• Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
• Salvation Army, 1400 Fourth Street S., St. Petersburg. 727-822-4954. 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m.
• The Turning Point, 1810 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-823-7811. 6 p .m.-6 a.m.
• Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7790 61st St. N., Pinellas Park. Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Transportation will be provided from St. Petersburg United Methodist Church, 212 Third St. N. in St. Petersburg, and St. Vincent de Paul, 584 15th St. N. in St. Petersburg beginning at 5 p.m.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights, if space is available. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.