Gateway Master Plan wins Award of Merit
The American Planning Association, Florida Chapter, recently awarded the Gateway Master Plan an Award of Merit in Best Practices.
The plan by Forward Pinellas working collaboratively with its partners was honored for its success in encouraging innovation, fostering collaboration and partnerships, and demonstrating creative planning techniques.
The Gateway Master Plan creates a vision and an action-oriented redevelopment strategy, guiding the area’s growth toward a more socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable future. The plan considers how transportation and land use can combine to support residents’ quality of life, retain jobs and attract future investment.
To track the progress to ensure future development and multi-modal connectivity, Forward Pinellas is launching a Gateway Dashboard: ForwardPinellas.org/GatewayDashboard.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from the American Planning Association, and to share this achievement with our partner jurisdictions and organizations,” said Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton. “I’m proud of the Forward Pinellas team and our partners for coming together to create a comprehensive vision for the Gateway area that will enable it to maintain its status as an economic engine of the region while addressing issues of resiliency and sustainable growth. Together, we will continue our work to implement the vision that reflects the goals and priorities of the communities.”
The APA Florida Project Awards program recognizes outstanding planning projects in the state of Florida where planning has had a positive impact on development, conservation, government or environmental projects. Projects selected for this award demonstrate innovativeness and quality, and the potential for use in other areas.
To learn more about the Gateway Master Plan, visit: GatewayMasterPlan.org.
For information on Forward Pinellas, visit: www.ForwardPinellas.org.
Vacancies announced on Suncoast Health Council
Pinellas County is accepting applications for two appointments to the Suncoast Health Council. These vacancies represent current two-year terms set to expire March 31, 2023.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. The application can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards.
One vacancy is for a Health Care Purchaser, and the other vacancy can be filled by a Health Care Purchaser or a Healthcare Consumer. Both positions will be eligible for reappointment at the completion of the current term.
The Suncoast Health Council board is comprised of 12 members; eight members are appointed by the Pinellas County Commission and four members are appointed by the Pasco County Commission.
Suncoast Health Council is an independent, private non-profit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors to represent the concerns of health care consumers, providers and purchasers in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The board is made up of consumers, providers and purchasers of health care. Members are appointed to specific member categories: Health Care Provider, Health Care Consumer and Health Care Purchaser.
A Health Care Purchaser is defined as an individual licensed to provide or who provides health care services to individuals and/or groups, such as insurance executives. A Purchaser may also purchase health care services on behalf of others, provided they don’t also provide direct medical care. A Health Care Consumer is defined as an individual who is neither a purchaser nor provider, who receives medical care from licensed practitioners, resides in or receives services from a heath care facility and who may or may not access public and/or private health insurance coverage.
Meetings of the Suncoast Health Council are held the third Wednesday of alternating months, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the Madison Building located at 9600 Koger Blvd., St. Petersburg. To learn more about the Suncoast Health Council, visit www.suncoasthealthcouncil.org.
County Commissioners will review all applications and make its selection at an upcoming meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.