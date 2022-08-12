CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have unanimously approved updated public participation guidelines and decorum rules, which mostly match the ones that have been used since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the change to virtual meetings.
State statute requires that the public be given a “reasonable” opportunity to give input during County Commission meetings. In turn, the commission has the authority to “reasonably” regulate the manner in which the input is delivered.
For example, the commission is allowed to establish a time limit for each speaker and create rules that ensure orderly, non-disruptive behavior. The commission chair, currently Commissioner Charlie Justice, is responsible for keeping a respectful environment and may interrupt or terminate a speaker at his or her discretion.
The updated decorum rules, approved July 19, provide a list of reasons the chair might stop a speaker from giving comment.
Those include when comments, attire, visual aids or electronic aids are deemed a “personal attack, are slanderous, defaming, disruptive or obscene; violate any law (including copyright and intellectual property laws).”
Several new guidelines were added to the rules, including one stipulating the public must be respectful to the commission, members of the public and others’ opinions, and refrain from making personal attacks.
Rules also nix political candidate campaigning, commercial advertising, solicitation or defamation. Presentations must relate to matters of public interest and pertain to county activities, and remarks must be made to the commission as a body, not to any individual.
The consequences of not following the rules are more clearly defined in the updated decorum rules. Anyone who becomes disorderly or who fails to keep their remarks to the subject at hand or who violates the county’s policy may be given a verbal warning by the chair. If the speaker fails to comply with policy, the chair may terminate the speakers’ right to make comments.
If the speaker still doesn’t follow the rules, the chair can have the speaker removed from the room and may bar the speaker from making additional comments during the meeting unless permission is given by the majority of commissioners.
One decorum rule that did not change addresses the commission’s intent to discourage clapping, applauding or verbal outbursts in support or opposition of a speaker or his or her remarks. These activities could result in removal from a meeting.
Before the pandemic, public comments were made in person during an established public comment period usually held at the beginning or end of the meeting. Since the pandemic, the public also can make comments by phone and online via Zoom, a videotelephony software program.
The updated policy guidelines include rules for making public comments virtually.
Anyone who wishes to speak must now indicate whether they will speak in person, by phone or virtually. They also should specify whether they plan to use visual aids or electronic aids, and they should provide a copy of any handouts they plan to share with commissioners.
No signs or placards mounted on sticks, posts or poles will be allowed in the commission meeting rooms.
Visual aids or electronic aids that require audio/video or other technological set up must be submitted at least seven days in advance of the meeting date. The use of visual or electronic aids can be denied by the commission chair at his or her discretion. The aids must not require extension set up time or be disruptive to the public.
All content must be the speaker’s own. No content taken from the internet, social media, television, radio or other media will be allowed. The chair can interrupt or terminate a speaker for a content violation.
Each speaker is allowed up to three minutes. However, depending on the number of individuals who sign up to speak, the chair may shorten the time to two minutes or less.
New to the guidelines is the commission’s authority to limit the time given for public comment on any particular agenda item or topic prior to the start of the comment period on that topic. The time limit can be adjusted at the discretion of the chair.
In the past, some of the public comment periods that centered on COVID-19 lasted for several hours.
“This is not a draconian change to your policies,” said County Attorney Jewel White.
She said it was a good practice to look the guidelines and decorum rules every few years to make sure that remained constituent with case law.