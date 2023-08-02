Pinellas County is accepting applications for funding through the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Countywide and the Drug Abuse Trust Fund for Fiscal Year 2024.
To be eligible for the funds, applicants must be a local unit of government, a political or law enforcement agency, or a not-for-profit organization. Projects must also serve one of the following federally approved purpose areas:
• Law enforcement programs
• Prosecution and court programs
• Prevention and education programs
• Corrections and community corrections programs
• Drug treatment and enforcement programs
• Planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs
• Crime victim and witness programs
• Mental health programs
The grant is for projects to be performed between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2024.
To be eligible for an award, an organization must be licensed as a substance abuse treatment provider and have at least one client-accessible office or service location within Pinellas County. Funds must be used for one-time-only, non-recurring expenditures such as equipment, special projects, training, renovations and/or formalized prevention activities. Awards cannot be used for food and beverage reimbursements.
Applications for both grants must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. Organizations interested in applying can access full grant solicitation and application instructions at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/pinellascountyfl/participant.