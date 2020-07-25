Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season

National Hurricane Center meteorologists announced early Saturday morning that the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season had formed off the coast of Texas and was expected to make landfall within hours.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Hanna was located about 75 miles east-northeast of Port Mansfield and 85 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi. The storm was moving west at 9 mph. Maximum winds were 85 mph.
To be classified as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, maximum winds must be at least 74 mph.
A storm surge warning was in effect from Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas. A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barra el Mezquital Mexico to Port Mansfield Texas and Mesquite Bay to Sargent, Texas.
NHC says some additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes landfall later on Saturday most likely somewhere in the hurricane warning area.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo
Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which was at one time forecast to become the first hurricane of the season, was about 55 miles east of Trinidad at 11 a.m. Saturday. It was moving west at 18 mph. Maximum winds were 40 mph.
To be classified as a tropical storm, maximum winds must be at least 39 mph.
NHC says Gonzalo should stay about the same strength when it reaches the southern Windward Islands later on Saturday. It is expected to dissipate by Sunday night.
Tropical wave
NHC is watching a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is expected to move westward at about 15 mph over the next few days and could become a tropical depression by early next week as it reaches the western tropical Atlantic. NHC says it has a 60% chance of become a tropical cyclone.
The busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season is mid-August to late October.
Pinellas County Emergency Management has lots of information on how to prepare for tropical weather. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm. Be sure to check out the preparedness guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/PDF/All_Hazard_Guide.pdf.
Season’s forecast
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its 2020 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on May 21. Forecasters say it is most likely that the season will be above average and could possibly be very active.
Odds are 60% that the season will be above normal, 30% it will be near normal and 10% it will be below normal.
Forecasters gave a 70% chance that 13-19 named storms would form with winds of 39 mph or higher, six-10 hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and three-six major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or above with winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.