NHC nudges Ian’s path away from Florida’s west coast

As Florida’s residents and guests make preparations for the arrival of potentially devastating tropical weather, National Hurricane Center forecasters continue to fine tune their tracking and intensity maps to accommodate ever-changing computer models.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency order Friday afternoon for 24 counties including Pinellas and others in Tampa Bay and along the west coast. He expanded that order to include the entire state on Saturday afternoon.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a press release. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
The Pinellas County Commission declared a local state of emergency Saturday afternoon, which is effective for seven days. The order gives County Administrator Barry Burton the authority to approve expenditures and issues special orders to ensure public safety if needed.
No evacuations have currently been ordered and no shelters are open at this time. Residents are urged to continue monitoring the storm at www.pinellascounty.org and through local news sources.
Pinellas County Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the storm and encouraging residents and guests to do the same. Updates from county government will be posted at www.pinellascounty.org, on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
The county opened its information center on Saturday. Citizens can call 727-464-4333 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. to get information on hurricane preparedness. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the center using online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
At 5 p.m., Ian was located about 255 miles south of Kingston Jamaica and 445 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. It was moving west at 16 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph.
According to the forecaster’s 5 p.m. discussion notes, Ian was starting to become more organized, with aircraft data indicating that the center could be re-forming slightly west of previous estimates.
Latest computer models showed Ian tracking west through early Sunday before turning northwestward. A north-northwestward to northward motion is then forecast on Monday and Tuesday, as the center passes near or over the western tip of Cuba before emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasters say current computer models show a westward trend in the forecast track; however, the models remain highly uncertain at days four to five with a significant spread that ranges from the north-central Gulf of Mexico to the west coast of Florida.
The latest official track has been adjusted westward and further adjustments may be needed due to increased uncertainty for days three to five of the forecast period.
Ian is expected to “significantly strengthen” over the next few days as it moves within a low shear environment. As Ian’s structure continues to improve and it develops an inner core, rapid intensification is “very likely” with 72 hours to 96 hours. The latest intensity forecast shows Ian reaching Category 4 strength with maximum winds of 130 mph within 72 hours.
Ian is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it moves northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approaches Florida, but uncertainty in the track forecast is higher than usual. Environmental conditions could become less favorable late in the five-day forecast period due to increased wind shear; however, Ian is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane through at least the end of the five-day period.
On the current forecast track, the center of Ian should pass well south of Jamaica on Sunday and then move near or west of the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then move near or over western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service in Tampa, tropical storm conditions are possible in Tampa Bay starting on Tuesday night with hurricane conditions possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
“Regardless of the exact track, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida,” NHC forecasters say in their key messages. “Residents should make sure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow an advice given by local officials and closely monitor updates to the forecast.”
Pinellas County Public Works has begun checking and preparing the county’s stormwater drainage system to reduce the risk of flooding. Residents are advised to inspect and clear their gutters and nearby storm drain inlets of debris to help prevent flooding.
Limited flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through mid next week.
Residents should stay informed by signing up at Alert Pinellas. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas and download the new Ready Pinellas app in the App Store or Google Play store for real-time storm updates.
Residents also should monitor local news media, National Weather Service, www.pinellascounty.org, Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
Review tips and planning tools in the 2022 All Hazards Preparedness Guide online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Pinellas County updated evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season. Check your evacuation zone one of the following ways:
• Visit storm.pinellascounty.org.
• Download the Ready Pinellas app.
• Call 727-453-3150 from a landline; enter 10-digit home phone number.
Residents also are encouraged to:
• Review disaster plans.
• Purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now.
• Prepare kit and gather important papers.
• Review checklist online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm,
• Download a registration form for pet shelters now by visiting www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Download a registration form for special needs shelters now by visiting https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/specialneeds.htm#register.
The county is opening sandbag distribution locations on Sunday and Monday for unincorporated Pinellas residents to help them prepare for potential flooding from increased rainfall.
The following locations will be open from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. or as long as supplies last:
• John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor
• Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
• Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg
Sandbags are limited to 20 per person — materials will be supplied, shovels will be available.
John Chesnut and Walsingham Park will be closed Sunday and Monday except for sandbag operations.
City residents can check with their cities about other sandbag availability.
Sandbags are only recommended for residents who may experience minor flooding from rainfall. Sandbags are not recommended for storm surge from the bay or tidal waters. #GetReadyPinellas #TSIan #PCIan
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.