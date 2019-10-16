Plan map amendment to allow expansion of Pelican Golf Course

CLEARWATER — The Forward Pinellas Board acting as the Pinellas Planning Council gave unanimous approval Oct. 9 to a request from the town of Belleair for a Countywide Plan Map amendment to allow expansion of the Pelican Golf Course.
The property is located at 1601 Indian Rocks Road. The amendment applies to two areas. Area A is at 1614 and 1616 Golf View Drive. Area B is at 1609, 1611 and 1617 Indian Rocks Road.
The town wants to amend the property designation from residential low medium to recreation/open space. Both areas are currently vacant and surrounded by residential property and recreation/open space.
Forward Pinellas staff says that a portion of area A was added to the Pelican Golf Course in 2018. The amendment for that area would bring the town’s Future Land Use Map and Countywide Plan Map into consistency with one another.
The proposed amendment for area B would allow the property to be incorporated into the golf course and allow for the development of additional on-site guest cottages to be used by members and out-of-town guests. It also would allow for future expansion of an expanded golf course practice area.
Program planner Jared Austin said staff recommends approval. He said neighbors of area A were happy with the amendment and that the developer had worked with neighbors of area B to address their concerns. The developer plans to provide a decorative fence wall and decorative plantings as well as shade trees.
Austin said the expansion should be done by the end of next year in time for a PGA tournament that is scheduled at the golf course.
Other PPC business:
• Unanimous approval was given for an amendment from residential low medium to public/semipublic on 1.74 acres near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Booth Street in Safety Harbor. The city purchased the vacant land for a future expansion of its public works facility. No plans are currently available and the expansion is not budgeted.
• Unanimous approval was given for an amendment from residential low medium to office on 0.39 acres at 8095 46th Avenue North in unincorporated St. Petersburg. The amendment would allow the property to be used as office space for a small business that wants to use the site for a control center for phones and filing.
Final approval of all three amendments will be up to the Countywide Planning Authority (Pinellas County Commission) and is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9:30 a.m., in the fifth floor Assembly Room at the County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Clearwater.
