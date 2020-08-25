Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 9.8%, according to the report released Aug. 21 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
That’s a full percentage point above the 8.8% reported in June and well above the 3.1% reported in July 2019.
The county’s unemployment rate began to rise in March, going from 2.9% in February to 4.1%. It then skyrocketed, increasing to 14.1% in April. Then it began to decline some, with May’s unemployment rate in Pinellas down to 12.4%, followed by 8.8% in June. But it went back up in July.
The soaring unemployment rate is due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic that resulted in business closures and loss of jobs.
However, the county’s labor force grew in July to 483,410 compared to 472,347 in June. In July 2019, the labor force was 497,493.
An additional 5,996 were reportedly unemployed in July with 47,458 looking for work compared to 41,462 in need of a job in June. In June 2019, only 15,643 were reported as unemployed.
According to DEO dashboard, since March 7, 101,440 Pinellas County workers have filed unemployment claims.
Florida’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 11.5% in July compared to 10.5% in June and 3.4% in July 2019. The national rate declined to 10.5% last month compared to 11.2% in June. It was only 4% in July last year.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area followed the same trend with the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increasing to 10.1% in July compared to 9% in June. It was considerably higher than 3.4% reported in July 2019.
DEO announced that the private-sector employment in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area had decreased by 57,000 jobs over the year. The industries losing the most jobs were leisure and hospitality, down 29,500 jobs, and professional and business services, down 10,300 jobs.
However, two industries gained jobs over the year: construction with 2,900 new jobs and government with 300 jobs.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA ranked No. 13 among the state’s 23 metro areas in July. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 15.3%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with the lowest rate, 7%.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
Pinellas County had the lowest unemployment rate in the local MSA and ranked No. 27 out of the state’s 67 counties. Pasco County tied with Charlotte and Sumter counties for the rank of No. 23 with an unemployment rate of 10%. Hillsborough County tied with Highlands County for the No. 19 spot with an unemployment rate of 10.3%. Hernando County tied with Putnam County for the rank of No. 11 with a rate of 10.9%.
Osceola County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state, 20.2%. Lafayette and Wakulla counties tied for the rank of No. 66 with the lowest rate, 6.4%.
