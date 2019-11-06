Veterans Boat Parade
MADEIRA BEACH — The 23rd annual Veterans Boat Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, at American Legion Post 273, 600 American Legion Drive. Activities begin at 9 a.m.
The parade is presented by the city of Madeira Beach, American Legion Post 273 and Elks Holiday Isles.
Century 21 Beggins will once again be sponsoring the $1,000 cash prize given to a captain just for entering. All entered boats have a chance at this cash prize.
Prizes will also be awarded to the best dressed boats and most spirited dock party along the parade route.
To enter a boat in the parade, go to VeteransBoatParade.com. To volunteer contact Pam at 314-952-6786 or Rodger at 407-620-9368.
Heroes Weekend
GULFPORT — Heroes Weekend returns to Beach and Shore boulevards in Gulfport on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10.
The weekend will include a two-day volleyball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and a parade at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Attendees can get involved by either entering in the parade or entering a team in the VETSports volleyball tournament.
Bay Pines VA ceremony
ST. PETERSBURG — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will take place in the courtyard between buildings 2 and 37 at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center Campus.
Local VA leaders and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will be present.
The keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mike DeLancey, who completed tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and is a Purple Heart recipient. He has also received service campaign medals and military awards for his participation in Iraq and Afghanistan and was decorated with the NATO Medal in 2015. He is also the founder of the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch in Pinellas Park.
The event will also include musical performances by children of Keswick Christian School, a special parade of colors provided by local veterans service organizations, traditional military presentations, a firing salute by the MacDill Air Force Base Color Guard, and more.
Reserved and general parking will be available. A shuttle service will also be available to provide transportation for guests from parking lots to the ceremony area.
For driving directions, campus maps and more, visit www.baypines.va.gov/locations/directions.asp.
Largo Central Park ceremony
LARGO — In honor of those who have served in the U.S. military, the city of Largo will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Largo Central Park on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.
The ceremony at the Military Court of Honor will include a musical tribute by Florida Fanfare Brass and the Temple Terrace Highlanders pipe band, presentations and a message from keynote speaker and the city IT Customer Service Manager William Parker.
Largo’s Event Planning Committee will also award the annual Barbara Bush Citizen Patriot Award to this year’s recipients, Sheila Mustacio & Lt. Col. Carol Barkalow, who are the founders of Heaven on Earth for Veterans Inc.
Veterans Day Fall Fly on TI
TREASURE ISLAND — The seventh annual Veterans Day Fall Fly on TI will be held Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Treasure Island Beach behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort.
The theme for the weekend, “Honor America’s Veterans,” will include red, white and blue kites, banners and flags. The free event will feature general kite flying, kite games, stunt kite lessons, and demonstrations.
There is no formal competition, as the event is geared to prepare novice kite flyers for the larger official competition on Jan. 18-19.
Public parking is available in the public lot across the street from the Waffle House on Gulf Boulevard, and at 104th Ave. Gulf Blvd.
Suncoast Singers patriotic concert
TARPON SPRINGS — Members of the Largo-based Suncoast Singers of Florida will kick off the 40th season Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at East Lake High School, 1300 Silver Eagle Drive, Tarpon Springs.
The Suncoast Singers will perform “United We Stand,” a patriotic concert, in recognition of Veterans Day.
“It’s our fourth annual Veterans Day concert,” Knabel said. “Our members are excited about this opportunity to honor those who have served. For one night, we put aside everything and just feel good about our country.”
The concert will feature a repertoire of classic patriotic and Americana music. In addition to the Suncoast Singers, East Lake High School chorus, Carwise Middle School chorus, and Cypress Woods Elementary School chorus will sing. Veterans from all branches of service will also be honored.
Tickets are $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available from ELHS Chorus members or on the Suncoast Singers website at www.SuncoastSingersFL.com.