Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4, will reach Florida’s west coast today

Hurricane Ian has intensified overnight to become an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane that will likely make landfall just below Tampa Bay today.
The center of Hurricane Ian was about 55 miles west of Naples and about 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, according to an 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north-northeast at about 10 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are clocking in at 155 mph — nearly the speed of a Category 5 storm — the 8 a.m. update said.
A Category 5 hurricane has maximum wind speeds of 157 miles per hour or above.
As Ian’s path has shifted slightly more to the south, some of Tampa Bay has been removed from Ian’s forecasted path. Ian will likely make landfall between the Fort Myers and Port Charlotte area, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The Tampa Bay area remains in a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours. Similarly, a storm surge warning means dangerous levels of rising water from the coastline are expected.
Forecasters expect Ian to slow today while approaching the west coast of Florida. The center of Ian is expected to move onshore Wednesday morning or early afternoon and then over Central Florida tonight and Thursday morning, and emerge over the western Atlantic late Thursday.
Hurricane-force winds extend from Ian’s center by about 40 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles.
Ian will weaken as it passes over Florida, according to the Hurricane Center.
Forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surge along Florida’s west coast and the lower Florida Keys, where the highest risk is now for the Naples and Sarasota area. The Tampa Bay area’s peak storm surge forecast has lowered considerably since Tuesday morning, with estimated storm surge in our area of 4 to 6 feet.
Our neighbors to the south, from the middle of Englewood to Bonita Beach, could see “catastrophic” storm surge of 12 to 16 feet.
Around 8 a.m., the tide was beginning to recede from Tampa Bay. The phenomenon is called a “reverse storm surge,” and it’s when storm winds push water out of the bay, according to Nicole Carlisle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay.
Spectrum Bay News 9 Meteorologist Mike Clay tweeted that water in Madeira Beach is being pushed away from shore, with two hours still to go before low tide.
Carlisle said the negative tide will likely continue over the next couple of hours. Later on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay area could see the water rushing back, as forecasters are still predicting 4 to 6 feet of storm surge.
The same rare phenomenon happened in 2017, when experts said the negative surge caused by Hurricane Irma was one of the biggest ever.
The Hurricane Center had said hurricane-force winds could reach the Tampa Bay area by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
A hurricane warning is in effect from Chokoloskee to the Anclote River and the Dry Tortugas.
Heavy rain will fall across Florida through Thursday. Widespread, prolonged major flooding is expected, along with record river flooding across Central Florida, according to the Hurricane Center.
Hillsborough County ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zones A and B. Pinellas and Pasco counties both issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C.
Businesses and schools across Tampa Bay have announced closures, including local airports and malls.