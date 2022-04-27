Animal Services earns $10,000 grant for inclusive practices
Maddie’s Fund and the Michaelson Found Animal Foundation have awarded Pinellas County Animal Services a $10,000 grant for piloting the “Best Overall Effort” to open doors to adopters and volunteers and welcome the entire community during their Open Arms Challenge.
During the challenge, which ran from Nov. 22, 2021, to Jan. 3 of this year, 194 challenge participants were asked to embrace inclusive practices to create new partnerships with organizations outside of animal welfare to remove barriers to adoption, fostering and volunteering.
Pinellas County Animal Services accepted the challenge by expanding its Community Outreach Program to offer services to underserved citizens in the county, which included updating literature in English and Spanish.
Animal Services also increased mobile food banks for underserved locations and began early intervention by providing education rather than enforcement with their Community Outreach team to reach communities and citizens that needed one-on-one customer service.
“Pinellas County Animal Services strives to encompass and be inclusive of all residents of Pinellas County as beneficiaries of our services,” said Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell. “Staff and volunteers believe in the caring and compassion of our residents as they join us in finding forever homes and improving animal welfare. This gift to our Animal Welfare Trust Fund will enable us to continue our dog house program and vouchers for preventive care and sterilization.”
The challenge provided an opportunity for Animal Services to continue its partnerships with veterinarians, SPCA Tampa Bay and the Humane Society of Pinellas and create new partnerships with local food banks and Good Pup, an organization that offers a week of free training and support to shelter customers and citizens who Animal Service’s Enforcement division assists in the field.
To learn more about Pinellas County Animal Services, visit www.pinellas.gov/animalservices.
Get recognized for water efficient landscaping
CLEARWATER — Awards season is open for residents and businesses with attractive, water-efficient landscapes. Applications are accepted online at awards.tampabaywaterwise.org through June 30.
Winners receive a custom mosaic garden stone, recognition by local elected officials and neighborhood bragging rights.
Getting a coveted award stone requires balancing Florida-friendly landscape elements with attractive design, minimal maintenance, and efficient irrigation techniques that result in reduced water use. Landscapes must be established for at least 12 months to be eligible for an award.
Tampa Bay Water, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences County Extension Offices and Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, is looking to recognize residents, local businesses and community organizations that are committed to conserving water resources and protecting the environment. All entries are reviewed by University of Florida IFAS County Extension agents, followed by on-site evaluations.
“We work with the community through the Tampa Bay Community Water Wise Awards program to encourage efficient use of our water resources and to protect our drinking water sources from pollution,” said Amelia Brown, demand management program manager for Tampa Bay Water.
Water-wise landscapes benefit our community and environment in the following ways:
• Reduced Water Use: Choosing Florida-friendly plants suited to Florida’s natural environment require less water. Native and Florida-friendly plants thrive in the local environment and are typically drought tolerant.
• Minimal Maintenance: Water-wise landscapes typically have less turf grass and use plants that require less upkeep. Plant the right plants in the right places and, once established, the landscape requires little maintenance.
• Protecting the Environment: By using plants suited to the location, water wise landscapes minimize the need for fertilizers and pesticides that can be harmful to the environment and drinking water sources.
For more information about Tampa Bay Water, visit tampabaywater.org.
To learn more about Florida-Friendly Landscaping program, visit ffl.ifas.ufl.edu.
Virtual conference offers ‘help, hope’ to caregivers
A free three-day conference to help caregivers find “help and hope” will be presented online Tuesday, May 3, through Thursday, May 5.
The “Connecting Caregivers Conference” will include 21 presenters over 18 hours. Because the conference is presented virtually, attendees can watch and listen as their schedule allows, said event host Linda Burhans.
“As always my mission is to acknowledge and appreciate all caregivers as they care for those who cannot care for themselves,” Burhans said in a press release. “This conference filled with ‘help and hope’ will empower caregivers ease their burdens and help them find the joy in the journey through education, comfort, and support!”
The conference is eligible for CEU credits.
Speakers will range from medical doctors and physical therapists to attorneys, police officers, and reiki practitioners. Topics will include adaptive equipment to help caregivers, chair exercises and meditation, time management tips and yoga for caregivers.
Burhans has facilitated over 2,000 support groups, speaking engagements and workshops for caregivers. Her weekly radio show, Tips for Caregivers and blogs provide expert guidance on resources and best practices for caregivers all over the United States.
For information, or to register for the virtual conference, visit connectingcaregiversconference.com.
Hubbard appointed as judge on Pinellas County court
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced April 21 that Aaron Hubbard of Largo had been appointed as a Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Brian Gnage.
Hubbard has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit since 2007 and currently serves as a Felony Division Chief. He received his bachelor’s degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and his law degree from Western Michigan University.