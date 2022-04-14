Pinellas County commissioners consider variety of topics at April 7 work session

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commissioners listened to staff presentations on a number of different subjects during an April 7 work session, including an update on coordinated access to mental health care, a surface water discharge elimination plan and progress with the north county service center.
Human Services Director Karen Yatchum presented an update about a plan to better address the county’s behavioral health needs. Staff has been working on a new coordinated access model since December 2019.
Currently, people have multiple ways to get help via crisis hotlines and other fragmented systems, which is inefficient and doesn’t get people the care they need. The goal of the coordinated access model is to provide care with only one call.
The coordinated access model is a “client-centered and centralized intake system, which is intended to streamline access to care for persons experiencing behavioral health issues and other associated conditions, using appropriate processes, skillsets and technology,” according to Yatchum’s presentation.
Yatchum said most people only reach out for help during a time of crisis. The help they receive is then tailored to that crisis and doesn’t necessarily address all the individual’s needs.
The new model would allow people to get help even when they aren’t in crisis. It would include the initial point of contact followed by a clinical assessment and triage. Next, the person would be scheduled to see a provider with a goal of finding someone that matches their unique needs.
Yatchum said clients like to be to be able to see someone who looks like them, in other words, the same race, ethnicity and gender.
“This could be the first call for all and everything,” she said.
The program also provides data analytics to help track how well it is working.
Staff picked Unite Us and the University of South Florida to deliver the program, which is expected to go live in 2023. Contract negotiations have begun.
Surface Water Discharge
The county has until January 2032 to meet a compliance deadline imposed by Senate Bill 64 to continue to discharge surface water from South Cross Bayou Advanced Water Reclamation Facility to Joe’s Creek. SB 64 required the county to submit a plan for eliminating the discharge by November 2021.
Utilities Director Megan Ross provided a status update on staff’s plan to eliminate non-beneficial surface water discharge from South Cross. Exceptions to elimination are available, including using the water as an ecological benefit, public water supply benefit, wet weather discharge and the use of stormwater as irrigation.
Stephanie Ishii, a consultant with Hazen and Sawyer, said the county has until the end of 2024 to make a decision on how best to eliminate the discharge or prove it has allowable exceptions.
She said feasibility studies would be done on continuing the surface water discharge. Feasibility studies also would be conducted on increasing reclaimed water reuse by existing customers or new customers, which would be an allowable exception.
Ishii said additional customer outreach would be needed to get more people to buy into using an interruptible supply of reclaimed water. In other words, the reclaimed water likely would not be available during the dry season. She said one solution would be for the county to build storage facilities to make water available year-round.
Another method to become compliant would be to provide advanced treatment for the excess water that would then be used by Tampa Bay Water, which provides potable water to member governments throughout the region.
Ishii also said the county also could explore aquifer storage and recovery, managed aquifer recharge and deep well injection. The use of aquifer alternatives requires evaluation of aquifer conditions and existing reclaimed water infrastructure and demands.
John Truitt, deputy secretary for Regulatory Programs at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, said the intent of SB 64 was to stop non-beneficial water discharge and offer ways around noncompliance. He said the goal is to keep the water someplace that has ecological benefit.
He said Florida is the leader in the reuse of water through a variety of methods, all of which must meet federal drinking water requirements.
He talked about issues with public perception when it comes to injection of waste water into aquifers. He said when people were more educated about the process, attitudes changed.
FDEP is still working on new rules for deep well injections, which should be done by the end of the year, he said.
Commissioners said any solution, including the controversial “toilet to tap concept” should be studied closely with all the options considered.
North County Service Center
Joe Lauro, the county’s director of Administrative Services, and Derek Weaver, section manager for Building and Design, provided information on plans to build a new north county service center at 29582 U.S. 19.
The building will be used by the tax collector, property appraiser and clerk of the court and replace two facilities in use now. The buildings are located across U.S. 19. Officials say that situation is inconvenient and unsafe.
Cost for the new 69,000 square foot building and 122,000 square foot parking garage would be $34.5 million. It would save the county $800,000 a year in leasing costs for space now being used by the tax collector and property appraiser. The new building would allow the public to get many needed services all under one roof.
The building is still undergoing design, which will include conservation methods using Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards. Funding will come from Penny for Pinellas.
Other business:
Commissioners also agreed to a request from Commissioner Rene Flowers to add a health equity resolution to the April 12 regular meeting agenda and a request from tax collector Charles Thomas to register the domain name pinellastaxcollector.gov for official use.
