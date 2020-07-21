Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections announced that a record number of domestic ballots had been mailed out for the Aug. 18 Primary Election.
According to a press release, 321,952 ballots were mailed July 14. Ballots mailed out so far include 117,196 to those registered as Republican, 136,484 to registered Democrats and 72,356 registered as no-part-affiliates or other to total 326,036.
The previous record for the most ballots mailed was set in 2016 when 262,242 ballots were sent to registered voters for the presidential election. The second highest total was 257,203 mailed during the 2018 gubernatorial general election.
Florida is a closed primary state. Only voters registered with a political party are eligible to vote
in that party's closed Primary Election. All registered voters may vote in nonpartisan school board races and judicial races.
Domestic voters are civilian voters residing within the United States and active-duty military voters residing in Pinellas County.
On July 2, 3,909 ballots were mailed to absent military and overseas voters. Absent military and overseas voters include all active-duty military, their spouses and dependents currently absent from their places of residence, and civilians who are U.S. citizens residing outside the United States.
Additional mail ballot requests will be fulfilled as received. To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.com, call 727-464-VOTE (8683) or email MailBallot@VotePinellas.com. The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Voted mail ballots must be received at one of three Supervisor of Elections Offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Please note, postal delivery service has changed. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to an Elections Office.
Mail ballots may be dropped off at one of three Elections Offices. Voters may also drop their ballot at one of 23 remote ballot drop-off sites throughout the county from Aug. 8-17.
Visit VotePinellas.com for hours and locations. Voted mail ballots cannot be accepted at polling places.
Daily ballot requests, ballot mailing updates and statistics on voted ballots received by the Supervisor of Elections are posted to VotePinellas.com.
Voters are encouraged to request a mail ballot. Voters who vote during Early Voting or on Election Day should expect lines.
For more information, visit VotePinellas.com.