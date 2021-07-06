Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Wichita
CLEARWATER — Allegiant announced a new nonstop route from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to Wichita, Kansas beginning Nov. 19.
The new nonstop route to Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) from St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
“We are delighted to welcome Wichita, Kansas to our growing non-stop routes and show our friends from the Midwest our brand of sunshine and smiles here in beautiful St. Pete-Clearwater,” said St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Director Tom Jewsbury.
PSTA joins Duke Energy to unveil electric depot bus chargers
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority recently unveiled four new electric depot bus chargers in the bus lot at PSTA headquarters, paid for through a federal grant along with nearly $160,000 from Duke Energy.
The chargers are the first Duke Energy has helped fund at a transit bus depot in Florida as part of its efforts to expand access to electric vehicle charging stations in Florida. Data collected from the PSTA chargers will be used for learning purposes about electric transit bus usage.
In addition to helping fund the four new DC fast chargers for bus use, Duke Energy also has invested about $100,000 to install two Level 2 chargers for PSTA employee use through its Park & Plug program. When Duke Energy launched Park & Plug as a pilot program in 2018, the company pledged to install 530 stations across Florida. Today, about 600 charging stations have been installed at local businesses, public locations, apartment and condo complexes and workplaces.
With the four new plug-in charges, PSTA now has a total of six. The chargers take about four hours to fully recharge an electric bus.
PSTA also is moving forward with ordering two more 40-foot electric buses, which should be delivered in 2022. With their delivery, PSTA will have a total of eight electric buses —the most in the region.
Each electric bus is powered by a rechargeable, environmentally friendly battery and averages 180 miles or five hours of operating time on a single charge. PSTA will save about $20,000 a year in diesel fuel costs with each electric bus, or $240,000 over 12 years.
Forward Pinellas opens grant funding to improve transportation
Forward Pinellas is now accepting applications from local government or regional partners operating in Pinellas County for three grant programs.
The Complete Streets, Transportation Alternatives, and Multimodal Priority programs are designed to make streets more accessible, improve infrastructure for people walking and on bikes, or improve mobility.
Forward Pinellas developed these incentive programs to assist local governments’ ability to focus on safety and accessibility for everyone in the community while encouraging redevelopment and economic growth. Applications are due to Forward Pinellas for evaluation this fall, with staggered deadlines for each funding program.
The Complete Streets Program provides opportunities for transformative land use changes by creating opportunities for walkable, bikeable and more livable communities. Previous projects awarded include funding for the revitalization of historic neighborhoods and redevelopment for more comfortable places along Disston Avenue in Tarpon Springs, 54th Avenue North in Lealman, and 78th Avenue in Pinellas Park, as well as construction funding for projects in Oldsmar, Dunedin, Largo and St. Petersburg.
Transportation Alternatives is a federal funding program that can be used for the construction of smaller-scale pedestrian and bicycle projects, as well as infrastructure to improve non-driver access to transit. Previous projects awarded include bicycle and pedestrian improvements along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, new multiuse trail construction along 118th Avenue in Pinellas Park and new sidewalk construction in the Lealman community.
Through the Multimodal Priority Projects Program, Forward Pinellas strives to fund projects of countywide significance that improve mobility and accessibility for everyone, while supporting the redevelopment vision for the county and its many diverse communities. Current priorities include widening 126th Ave N in Pinellas Park, improving the intersection of Alt. 19 and Curlew in Road in Dunedin, adding infrastructure related to the Cross Bay Ferry service in St. Petersburg, procuring additional vehicles for regional vanpool services managed by the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority and improving the roadway along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South in St. Petersburg to improve mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Over the past four years, the Forward Pinellas Board has awarded more than $6.5 million toward the Complete Streets projects, prioritized seven new Transportation Alternatives projects and added three new Multimodal projects to the priority list, with the intent of assisting communities in meeting their goals for mobility and safe access for all users, regardless of mode of transportation, age or physical ability.
Learn about the Complete Streets, Transportation Alternatives, and Multimodal Priorities Programs at www.ForwardPinellas.org/callforprojects.
To learn more about Forward Pinellas, visit: www.ForwardPinellas.org.