According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is about 5 miles east of Punta Gorda and about 120 miles south-southwest of Orlando.
It remains a Category 4 storm, but has slightly weakened with maximum sustained winds now of 140 mph and is moving north-northeast at 8 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move across Central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.
Further weakening is expected for the next day or so, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.
Satellite images show that the eye has become more cloud filled, and Tampa Doppler radar data is indicating a gradual reduction in winds.
While there is a lot of vertical wind shear in the environment, a favorable trough interaction from a trough in the southern United States is expected to counteract the shear, resulting in Ian staying a strong tropical storm through landfall on the southeast U.S. coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
The Tampa Bay area remains under a Hurricane Warning. Storm surge in Tampa Bay is expected to reach 4 to 6 feet. Central Florida is expected to receive 12 to 20 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 30 inches.