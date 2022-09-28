Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds NNW at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

