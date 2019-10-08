LAKELAND — Fifteen members of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Explorer Post 900 recently participated in the Florida Association of Police Explorers training event and pistol competition in Lakeland, Florida.
Explorers participated in several training scenarios Sept. 28, involving domestic violence, shoot/don't shoot, and building clearing. In addition, explorers had the opportunity to learn how drones, robotics, and hostage negotiation technology are helping law enforcement. Four explorers also competed in a team building obstacle course.
Explorers participated in the pistol event Sept. 29 at the Lakeland Police Department gun range where over 35 explorers took part in the shooting competition. In the Expert Division, Explorer Sgt. Justin Musick won second place. In the Tyro Division, Explorer Allison Carr won second place and Explorer Sgt. Austin Beall won third place.
The Explorer program is geared for teens 14-19 that have an interest in learning about the law enforcement career field. To learn more about how to join the explorer program please visit www.pcsoweb.com/explorer-post-900 or call Deputy Aly Extine at 727-453-7461.