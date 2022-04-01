Operation Green Light set for March 30-April 2
Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court will host a virtual Operation Green Light event starting Wednesday, March 30, through noon Saturday, April 2. Virtual processing of requests will take place April 4-9.
Operation Green Light is an annual driver’s license reinstatement event that allows eligible customers to pay overdue court and traffic fines while saving additional fees. Since 2019, the Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court Operation Green Light event has helped thousands of customers become eligible for reinstatement.
This upcoming event is an opportunity for customers with suspended driver’s licenses to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 25% on collection fees to get their license back.
Those who pay their debts, or go on a monthly payment plan, will also be able to reinstate their suspended driver’s license in most cases. While customers will save on collections fees, a down payment is required for a payment plan and reinstatement fees are applicable. No appointment or registration is necessary.
Payments are accepted by cash, check, money order, and credit/debit card. A 3.5% convenience fee will be applied to all credit/debit card payments.
The clerk’s online virtual registration portal will be available starting Wednesday, March 30, through noon on Saturday, April 2.
Call the Pinellas Clerk’s office for more information at 727-464-7000 or visit www.mypinellasclerk.org.
Emergency Management collecting hurricane kit items
Pinellas County Emergency Management is asking for help from community partners with an outreach project to provide hurricane/hygiene kits to the county’s more vulnerable. The kits will include educational material, as well as items that will better help residents prepare for the 2022 hurricane season.
Community partners play an important role in the response and recovery from disasters. One way they can help is to donate items to be included in the hurricane/hygiene kits. Emergency Management’s goal this year is to provide 2,000 kits to those in need. Plans call for distribution of the kits to begin in June.
Recommended items for donation include:
• Tarps/plastic
• First aid kit
• Flashlight
• Emergency whistle
• Deck of cards
• Poncho
• Pen and note pad
• Hand sanitizer
• Disinfectant wipes
• Shampoo/conditioner
• Soap
• Pre-pasted toothbrush
• Mouthwash
• Large Zip Lock bags
Pinellas County Emergency Management will not accept monetary donations of any kind to support this project. The donation items are to be purchased by the donor directly, from a vendor of their choosing, and shipped to the address provided, where they will be received, logged, and securely stored by a Pinellas County employee.
Donations will be accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Lealman Exchange Center
c/o Pinellas County Emergency Management, 5175 45th St. N., Building A, St. Petersburg, FL 33714.
For more information, call Jess McCracken at 727-647-7047 or email jmccracken@pinellascounty.org. To contact Pinellas County Emergency Management directly, call 727-464-5550 or ema@pinellascounty.org.
Ribbon-cutting marks opening of affordable apartment complex
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County and city of St. Petersburg officials joined together March 29 for a ribbon-cutting that marked the opening SkyWay Lofts, a new affordable housing apartment complex at 3900 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg.
SkyWay Lofts is a 65-unit community reserved for residents earning less than 80% of area median income. The majority of the units are priced at $762 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and $901 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. All apartments are equipped with multiple energy-efficient features. Amenities include a clubroom, a fitness center, on-site laundry and free parking. The apartments are already fully leased.
SkyWay Lofts is the first of many new affordable housing developments supported by a new countywide partnership aimed at adding thousands of units to the area over the next decade. The county and city have approved nearly 900 affordable homes for funding support with the Penny for Pinellas in the past two years alone, with many currently under construction by local developers.
The county and city have also joined with Forward Pinellas and the cities of Clearwater, Largo and Pinellas Park in the Advantage Pinellas Countywide Housing Compact, an agreement to develop and implement long-term solutions to housing affordability.
SkyWay Lofts marks the first new construction community completed in St. Petersburg by Blue Sky Communities. Blue Sky Communities is based in Tampa and develops affordable housing across the state of Florida. Financing for the development was provided by the city of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, TIAA Bank, Raymond James Bank and Raymond James Tax Credit Funds.
The county has committed $700,000 for land acquisition from the Penny for Pinellas Affordable Housing Program while the city of St. Petersburg is committing an additional $90,000 from its Pinellas County Housing Trust Fund Assistance.
For more information on countywide housing programs, visit www.homesforpinellas.org.
County accepting applications for alcohol and drug abuse grants
Pinellas County is accepting applications for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Trust Fund Grants, which total $35,000 in Fiscal Year 2023. Applications are due by April 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.
Applicants must be nonprofit organizations that provide alcohol and/or drug abuse treatment and/or prevention programs. To be eligible for an award, an organization must be licensed as a substance abuse treatment provider under Chapter 397 of the Florida Statutes.
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Trust Fund Grants must be used for one-time-only, non-recurring expenditures such as equipment, special projects, training, renovations and/or formalized prevention activities. Awards cannot be used for food and beverage reimbursements.
Grant awards will range from $1,000 to $10,000, and the funds must be expended between Oct.1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023.
Organizations interested in applying can access the full solicitation and application instructions at www.pinellascounty.org/justice/grants.htm.
County accepting applications for Edward Byrne Memorial grants
Pinellas County is accepting applications for funding through the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Countywide (JAG-C).
Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 15, 5 p.m. Organizations interested in applying can access the full grant solicitation and application instructions at http://www.pinellascounty.org/justice/grants.htm.
JAG-C is a pass-through grant of federal funds awarded to Pinellas County by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement through the Bureau of Justice Assistance. JAG-C funds programs that offer a high probability of preventing and controlling crime and/or improving the criminal justice system.
To be eligible for JAG-C funding, applicants must be a local unit of government, a political or law enforcement agency, or a not-for-profit organization. JAG-C projects must also serve one of the following federally approved purpose areas:
1. Law enforcement programs
2. Prosecution and court programs
3. Prevention and education programs
4. Corrections and community corrections programs
5. Drug treatment and enforcement programs
6. Planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs
7. Crime victim and witness programs
8. Mental Health programs
This grant will be for projects to be performed between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023. Pinellas County typically funds several projects with an average program budget of approximately $25,000. Historically, the grant amount for the county has been between $236,358 and $369.050.