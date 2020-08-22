Floridians can breathe easier now as the latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Laura keeps it well west of the state. However, much of the Gulf coast remains on alert as Laura and Tropical Storm Marco take likely paths towards the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday and Marco could strengthen into one later today.
Tropical Storm Laura’s path had been uncertain as National Weather Service forecasters were unsure how far south it might travel and how much interaction it would have with land. Early forecasts had put much of Florida and Pinellas County in its path. But no more.
On Saturday morning, forecasters say it is headed to Puerto Rico and then expected to move on to Hispaniola later today and tonight. Next, it is forecast to more near and over eastern Cuba on Sunday and Sunday night.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Laura’s maximum sustained winds were 40 mph. It was moving west at 18 mph.
After Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico, conditions should be favorable to allow it to strengthen into a hurricane. However, forecasters say due to the influence of Marco, which will move over the northwestern Gulf at day or two before Laura, it is not expected to strengthen beyond a Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.
Tropical Storm Marco is expected to move through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by this evening and then move across the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and then head toward to the central and northwestern Gulf coast on Monday and Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds were 65 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later today and then weaken before making landfall on Monday or Tuesday.
The third system NHC has been monitoring, a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has weakened. Forecasters now give it only a 10% chance of further development.
Busiest part of the season
August through October is historically the busiest part to the Atlantic hurricane season when about 90% of hurricanes form, according to Louis Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service.
Hurricane season begins in June and ends Nov. 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Climate Prediction Center forecast that 2020 will be an above normal season. It says chances are 85% that the season will above normal with an even higher potential it will be classified as an extremely active.
NOAA now predicts that this year could have between 19-25 named storms, seven-11 hurricanes and three-six major hurricanes, which are a Category 3 or above. The numbers include the previous storms and hurricanes.
An average hurricane season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
As of Aug. 22, 13 tropical storms have formed this season, and two hurricanes.
Time to prepare
While Floridians may not have to worry about the latest two storms, the season is far from over.
Pinellas County Emergency Management continues to urge residents to finalize their plans and preparations now.
Start by finding out if you live in an evacuation zone. You can find out by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone, downloading the Ready Pinellas app for iOS or Android. You also can call 727-453-3150 from a land line and enter your 10-digit home phone number to find out your zone. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Emergency Management says it is important to stay informed and urge residents to sign up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas. In addition, residents should monitor local news, National Weather Service and the county’s website, pinellascounty.org, and social media pages.
Tips for preparing and planning tools are available in the 2020 All Hazard Guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Residents should purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now. Make sure your kit includes face coverings, sanitizer and necessary hygiene supplies. Make sure to gather important papers and put them in a safe place.
You can review a preparedness checklist at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Emergency Management also advises those with special needs to preregister for special needs shelters now by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333. Residents only need to register for special needs shelters once per season, so doing it now will help you for the rest of the year.
Anyone who will need to use a public shelter with their pet should sign up now by www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
