Fitch Ratings affirms Pinellas County’s sewer revenue bond rating
International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc. has affirmed Pinellas County’s sewer revenue bond rating of AA with an upgraded outlook from stable to positive.
The AA bond rating and sewer system’s stand-alone credit profile of aa reflect the system’s modest debt level in fiscal year 2019 within a framework of very strong projected revenue and very low operating risks.
“Even as we continue to implement a robust capital program to enhance our sewer infrastructure, this improved outlook reflects the sound financial management we practice in our mission to deliver essential services to Pinellas County Utilities’ customers,” Utilities Director Megan Ross said. “The recent improvement is confirmation of our continued exemplary financial performance and the thoughtful guidance of the Board of County Commissioners.”
The change in outlook from stable to positive reflects Fitch’s expectation that net leverage — the ratio of debt to earnings — is currently very low and will remain low in the future in support of a higher rating. The leverage profile has improved over the last five years and is expected to remain very favorable even as the system tackles the most expensive years of its capital improvement plan in the near-term.
The county’s Utilities’ CIP systematically evaluates demands for sewer resources based on a prioritization matrix reflecting long term goals and objectives. The plan serves as a working blueprint for maintaining and improving the county’s sewer infrastructure in conjunction with financial planning for approximately 146,000 residential and commercial customers.
A good bond rating identifies the stability and quality of Pinellas County’s finances, proving its credit worthiness. It also greatly influences interest rates and bond pricing for future issuances of debt.
Lealman CRA Advisory Committee accepting applications
Applications are now being accepted for four appointments to the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Committee. These appointments are for three-year terms which would begin on Jan. 1, 2021 and expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. The Board of County Commissioners will review applications and make their selection at an upcoming meeting.
The Lealman CRA Advisory Committee was established to advise the Pinellas County Community Redevelopment Agency on the creation and administration of the Lealman CRA redevelopment plan, any amendments thereto, and on issues and policies impacting the Lealman CRA.
The committee has nine members who are appointed by the County Commission. Applicants must be residents, business and/or property owners or other stakeholders from within the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area.
A boundary map of the area can be found online at https://www.pinellascounty.org/cra/pdf/Lealman_CRA_Boundary_Area_map.pdf.
The By-laws of the committee are available online at http://www.pinellascounty.org/cra/pdf/lealman-bylaws.pdf. Presently the committee meets six times per year, on the fourth Wednesday of every other month. Meeting dates may be cancelled or adjusted as needed, however.
All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.