Tropical Storm Idalia likely to be major hurricane before reaching Florida’s Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Idalia is likely to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida’s Gulf coast on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said in a Monday morning update.
Much of the west coast of Florida including the Tampa Bay area is under a hurricane watch, which means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. The Tampa Bay area is also under a storm surge watch. Forecasters said the risk continues for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portion of Florida’s west coast and the Panhandle.
The hurricane center’s updated forecast cone on Monday showed Idalia already reaching major hurricane status by the time it nears the Tampa Bay area. Forecasters anticipated the storm could bring 4 to 7 feet of dangerous storm surge to the region.
“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the forecast said.
Most of the Tampa Bay area remains in Idalia’s forecast cone. However, forecasters warn storm impacts can reach outside the cone.
A major hurricane is a Category 3, 4, or 5 storm and has maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph. A category 3 storm has wind speeds up to 129 mph and can bring devastating damage.
Conditions are expected to deteriorate in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday. Forecasters expect the area will see winds of at least tropical storm strength by Tuesday evening.
Much of the Tampa Bay area could see between 6 and 10 inches of rain, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters said Idalia was moving north at nearly 8 mph and was about 90 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. The tropical storm is likely to continue north over western Cuba tonight and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday. Idalia is likely to pick up speed and turn northeast over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Idalia’s maximum sustained winds increased to 65 mph Monday morning. Tropical force winds extend outwards of 70 miles.
“Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later today and a dangerous major hurricane over northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday,” the forecast stated.
Rapid intensification is becoming increasingly likely before Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast, and forecasters are now calling for the process in the next day or two. Rapid intensification, when a storm’s top wind speeds rise by at least 35 mph in a day, is difficult to predict. When it occurs, it leaves coastal areas with little time to prepare.
Forecasters said only a small deviation in Idalia’s forecasted track could cause a big change in the storm’s landfall location.
“Interests within the storm surge and hurricane watch areas are urged to prepare for possible significant impacts and monitor future updates to the forecast for this increasingly dangerous situation,” the forecast said.