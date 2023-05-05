Auxiliary offers boat safety checks
CLEARWATER — U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-1 will offer free vessel safety checks as it takes part in National Safe Boating Week, which runs May 20-26.
The safety checks will take place Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seminole Boat Ramp. The checks aim to ensure that boaters have all the necessary safety equipment on board. Free hot dogs will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition, the flotilla will host an information booth inside the West Marine Store at 2128 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater, on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
USF draws record donors
TAMPA —More than 7,000 donors gave more than $6.6 million to the USF Foundation during Giving Week, university officials reported.
The number of donors during the annual week-long event set a new record for USF, as did the amount of money received.
Of the 7,064 Giving Week donors, 1,152 gave to the university for the first time.
Many donors chose to support USF HerdFunder projects, crowdfunding initiatives where gifts of all sizes are pooled in order to support specific causes and initiatives in the USF community. Projects offered opportunities to give to all areas of the university, from digitizing library archives to supporting the new women’s lacrosse team.
By the end of Giving Week, donors fully funded 14 HerdFunder projects.
Food pantries on all three campuses also met and exceeded their set goals.
USF grad programs among nation’s best
TAMPA — Some 31 graduate programs offered by the University of South Florida are among the top 100 programs in America, according to rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
Ten USF graduate programs are ranked in the top 50 among all public and private institutions, led by industrial and organizational psychology at No. 3 and public health at No. 22. The university’s full-time MBA program moved up nearly 30 spots and is now ranked No. 73.
USF’s doctor of nursing practice program moved up 34 places into the top 50 and the physician’s assistant program made the list for the first time, coming in at No. 65.
In addition, USF’s computer engineering and nursing-master’s programs both saw double-digit gains in the rankings.