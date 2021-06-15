LARGO — Tierra Verde residents say something needs to be done sooner rather than later to stop the flow of sand that is quickly closing the entrance to the Grand Canal, and they don’t like the way Pinellas County proposes to pay to get the job done.
Residents have been complaining about the problem since at least 2016. Several presented their case during the June 8 Pinellas County Commission meeting, including a few from the Yacht Haven Condominiums, 340 Pinellas Bayway S.
Residents say the entrance to the Grand Canal is filling in rapidly and needs to be dredged quickly before it closes completely. They say it not only is used by residents but also by commercial interests, especially the Tierra Verde Marina, 100 Pinellas Bayway S.
They are opposed to a plan by the county to charge residents an assessment based on the linear amount of seawall to pay for the dredging. Some say they don’t even own a boat and don’t use the canal.
Sharon Calvert said since the canal was not for private use only, the county needed to find another way to fund the work.
Robert Mueller, who owns a business at the marina, agreed. He said the canal was used primarily by the marina, boaters and a hotel.
“I don’t own a boat,” he said. “But hundreds of boaters use it (the canal).”
He said those boaters included commercial entities.
“It’s a commercial waterway,” he said.
Brad O’Brien said most of the boat traffic was coming from nonresidents, boaters at the marina and people using their boats to go to restaurants.
Tommy Holmes also is opposed to assessing residents to pay for the dredging when it is not a private canal but instead being used for commercial and recreation. He added that the dredging needed to be done soon as conditions were becoming unsafe.
Philip Bergquist said most of the residents support the dredging, but they don’t want to pay for it. Most are willing to pay their fair share, he said.
He warned of the problems that would come if the problem wasn’t solved soon. He said if the canal closed, property values would go down, which mean county tax collections would decrease. He said many had a stake in the future of the canal.
“We just want a fair and balanced solution,” he said.
County Administrator Barry Burton said a work session on the Grand Canal was scheduled on July 8. He said staff also was concerned about the canal filling up, adding that if the entrance closed, it might be impossible to get it back.
He also said staff was ready to submit the permits for dredging to the state.
“But it is not a quick process,” he cautioned. “We hope to have this finalized by the end of the year.”
He said more public input would be taken in August and September and that a public hearing would be held before any assessments would be imposed.
Commissioner Janet Long said she understood the permitting and timing issues.
“But Mother Nature isn’t waiting on us and our permitting and regulating,” she said, adding that the discussion about what to do about the Grand Canal started four or five years ago.
She said it is time to do something.
Burton said the problem was funding. He also said the county first had to do a study to find out where the sand was coming from before considering options for a solution.
Long acknowledged that a lot of hard work had been done.
“But we’re missing something,” she said. “This board is supposed to be about establishing public policy. This is not the only canal we should be talking about. We’re entering the height of the storm season. We’re surrounded on three sides by water.”
Commission Chair Dave Eggers agreed.
“We probably all agree,” he said. “We need to keep pushing the envelope,” adding that the other piece is the funding.
“We have to look at that,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.