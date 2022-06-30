CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners postponed adoption of a proposed tenant bill of rights June 21, instead directing staff to get answers to several questions so they can discuss the matter again on Aug. 2.
Commissioners are concerned about the growing number of evictions and subsequent problem with homelessness in the county. They believe a basic tenant bill of rights will help protect renters, especially those with low incomes, against discrimination and unfair and illegal rental practices.
Carol Stricklin, director of Housing and Community Development, presented two versions of the ordinance, one that would apply to only unincorporated areas and one that would apply countywide with an opt out provision for municipalities.
County Administrator Barry Burton said municipalities had mixed reactions to the bill of rights, ranging from being in support to showing no interest. The consensus of the commission was to come up with something that everyone would use.
Income standards
The proposed ordinance, which is modeled after one in use in Hillsborough County and similar to one in St. Petersburg, makes it unlawful to refuse to rent a residential unit to someone because of their lawful source of income, including a public assistance program or the requirements of the program.
People looking for a place to rent have been complaining that landlords are refusing to apply the funds they receive from government sources toward income eligibility to pay rent or security deposits. The bill of rights would make it unlawful to deny eligibility because rent would be paid using a government subsidy, in particular a Section 8 housing voucher.
Elisa Galvan, Section 8 director, told the story of a single mother with a good job paying $22 an hour with a section 8 voucher worth $2,800. With the voucher, her income would qualify her for a three-bedroom home. Galvan said the woman had tried to get into multiple properties only to be denied because of the voucher.
She said to qualify for a three-bedroom apartment the woman would need to make three times the rent. Apparently landlords want assurances that their tenants can not only pay rent, they can also pay utilities and other expenses.
Eric Guaduno, government affairs director for the Bay Area Apartment Association, told commissioners one of the reasons some didn’t want to accept vouchers was that insurance carriers often increased their premiums or even canceled their policies.
Stricklin said Pinellas County had modeled its ordinance off the one used by Hillsborough County, which includes the requirement to accept government subsidies as income. Guaduno said St. Petersburg’s ordinance also requires the acceptance of vouchers except when there is a problem with insurance policies. He wants the county to use St. Petersburg’s ordinance.
Commissioners asked staff to look into the issue and come back with recommendations. Burton was concerned that it would be difficult to verify problems with insurance.
Late fees, rent increases
The bill of rights also requires anyone who rents residential property to provide written notice when charging a late fee. The notice has to be separate from any notice requirement in a rental agreement. Notice must be given for every late fee.
It must include justification for the late fee, the amount of the fee, when it is due and an explanation of the rate it will continue to accrue. The notice can be delivered via email, by certified mail, on paper posted on the rental unit’s front door or hand delivered to the tenant.
Commissioners also asked staff to look into complaints about unreasonable increases in rent without notice with some speakers telling stories of their rent being increased by as much as $1,000 overnight. One man talked about what he described as “luxury landlords” who discriminate against low income people because they don’t want them living in their buildings. They asked commissioners to do what they could to help them.
Commissioner Karen Seel questioned why the county didn’t use St. Petersburg’s bill of rights. She said the county’s wording was too complicated. Guaduno also said the wording in St. Petersburg’s ordinance was better.
Stricklin said St. Petersburg’s policies were different when it came to income standards and there were other particulars of disagreement, such as a timing issue for required inspections. Landlords say that the inspection time allowed for by the county would cause them to have to leave their properties vacant for longer than in St. Petersburg.
Commissioners would like to have the tenant’s bill of rights in place by Oct. 3. Stricklin said landlords would be educated about the new rules via a webinar, fliers and other educational materials.
The ordinance would be enforced by the Code Enforcement Division and Office of Consumer Protection. A violation is punishable by a fine of $500.
“I just want to make sure that whatever we do, it has some substance,” said Commissioner Rene Flowers. “I don’t want to vote on something and it has no teeth, it has no bite, and (renters) are stuck.”
