Pinellas County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in February, down from 3.2% in January, according to a report released March 25 by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The county’s labor force was nearly the same with a difference of only 319 more in January compared to February. However, 1,963 more were unemployed in January — 15,832 compared 13,869 in February.
The unemployment rate for the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area’s went from 3.3% in January to 2.9% in February. Last year, the MSA reported a 5.1% unemployment rate in February and Pinellas County had a rate of 4.8%.
Florida’s unemployment rate in February was 3.1% compared to 3.5% in January and 5.5% in February 2021. The U.S. rate was 4.1% in February, 4.4% in January and 6.6% in February 2021.
The unemployment rates reported were not seasonally adjusted. The DEO’s report does not provide seasonally adjusted rates for counties or MSAs. DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.3% in February, down from 4.4% in January. The national rate changed went from 3.8% in February to 4.0% in January.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of recurring patterns to show how employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force change from month to month due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced March 25 that in February the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA had the third highest number of private sector jobs among the state’s metro areas. The local MSA added 77,900 new jobs, a 6.4% increase. According to the governor, the local area’s labor force grew by 59,194 over the year, a 3.8% increase.
Leisure and hospitality was the industry with the most job gains in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA with 14,600 more. Trade, transportation and utilities added 18,000 jobs, and the professional and business services industries padded their numbers by 15,800. In February, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater added 9,800 jobs in financial activities, the most in the state. Manufacturing gained 2,600 new jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with three other metro areas for the rank of No. 15 among the state’s 24 MSAs. Sebring MSA ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 4.4%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with a rate of 2.5%.
Pinellas County tied with five other counties for the rank of No. 49 among the state’s 67 counties. Pinellas had the lowest unemployment rate of the counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA.
Hillsborough County tied with four counties for the rank of No. 44 with an unemployment rate of 2.9%. Pasco tied with seven counties for the rank of No. 28 with a rate of 3.2%. Hernando tied with Gadsden for the rank of No. 8 with an unemployment rate of 3.8%, the highest in the local metro area.
Hamilton County ranked No. 1 in the state with an unemployment rate of 4.5% and Monroe County ranked No. 67 with a rate of 2%.
