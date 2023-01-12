Planning agency has vacancy
Applications are being accepted for one vacancy on the Pinellas County Local Planning Agency. This is an appointment as an alternate, for a term of four years, beginning March 11.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Feb 1 and can be found at https://pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees/.
The LPA reviews and makes recommendations to the Pinellas County Commission regarding proposed amendments to the comprehensive plan and land development code, new or major modifications to a Type 3 Use establishment, development agreements, development master plans, zoning changes, and other matters as assigned by the BCC.
Health Ccuncil posts vacancies
Applications are being accepted to fill two appointments to the Suncoast Health Council. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The application can be found at https://pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees/.
Applications are currently being accepted for Health Care Provider to fill a current term expiring on Sept. 30, 2024. Applications are also being accepted for Health Care Consumer OR Health Care Purchaser. This vacancy represents a current two-year term set to expire March 31.
The council is an independent, private non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors to represent the concerns of health care consumers, providers and purchasers in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The board is made up of consumers, providers, and purchasers of health care. Members are appointed to specific member categories: Health Care Provider, Health Care Consumer and Health Care Purchaser.
The Board of County Commissioners will review all applications and make its selection at an upcoming meeting.
Clerk sets extended passport hours
Pinellas County Clerk’s Office is offering extended passport hours for citizens during Passport Day on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is for first-time passport applicants, citizens with expired passports (over 15 years from the issue date), and minors needing to renew their passports.
Passport day will be held at the following Clerk’s offices:
• Downtown Clearwater Courthouse - Recording Services Department, 315 Court St., Room 150
• Downtown St. Petersburg Judicial Building, St. Petersburg Branch, 545 First Ave. N.
• North County Branch, 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
The passport event will focus exclusively on processing passport applications and work on a first-come, first-served basis with regular passport fees. All passport applicants must appear in person regardless of age, bring identifying documents such as government-issued identification and birth certificates, as well as two separate forms of payment for the Clerk’s processing fee for each passport (check, cash, money order or credit card) and the Department of State passport application fee (check or money order only).
Passport photos will also be available to the public for $15.
U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel can get their passport photos free of charge by visiting the Pinellas Clerk’s office locations listed above and presenting their CAC card (active duty), Military 10 card (veterans) or a veteran designation on their driver license.
Passport applications can be completed in advance by visiting travel.state.gov. For more information on what is required, please visit the Clerk’s website at www.mypinellasclerk.org or call the Clerk’s Recording Services Department at 727-464-7000.
Forward Pinellas names board members
Several local officials have joined the board of Forward Pinellas. They include:
• Jarrod Buchman, vice mayor of the city of Oldsmar. He also will represent the cities of Safety Harbor and Tarpon Springs on the transportation and land use planning agency.
• Alan Johnson, mayor of St. Pete Beach. He will represent the beach communities.
• Chris Burke, a Seminole city councilor, who will represent inland communities.
• Brian Scott, who is a Pinellas County commissioner.
Departing board members are:
• Mayor Cookie Kennedy, Indian Rocks Beach, who represented the beach communities.
• Councilmember Bonnie Noble, representing the inland communities
• Commissioner Cliff Merz, Safety Harbor, also representing the cities of Oldsmar and Tarpon Springs
• Commissioner Pat Gerard, Pinellas County
• Commissioner Karen Seel, Pinellas County.