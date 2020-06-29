Ballot mailings for the Aug. 18 Primary Election are tentatively scheduled as follows for Pinellas County registered voters:
July 2: Mail ballots to military and overseas voters who have requested mail ballots to date. State law requires ballots for absent military and overseas voters be mailed at least 45 days prior to an election.
July 14: Begin mailing ballots to domestic voters who have requested ballots to date. State law requires domestic ballots be mailed between 40 and 33 days prior to an election.
Florida has closed primary elections. Only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s closed Primary Election. All registered voters may vote in nonpartisan races, including judicial and school board contests, which will appear on the Aug. 18 election ballot.
Absent military and overseas voters include all active-duty military, their spouses and dependents currently absent from their places of residence, and civilians who are U.S. citizens residing outside the United States. Domestic voters are civilian voters residing within the United States and active-duty military voters residing in Pinellas County.
Additional mail ballot requests will be fulfilled as received. To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.com, call 727-464-VOTE (8683), or email MailBallot@VotePinellas.com.
The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
Mail Ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections Offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Mail Ballots may also be dropped off at any Supervisor of Elections Office. Check VotePinellas.com for hours and locations.
Voters are encouraged to request a mail ballot. Voters who vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day may experience lines.