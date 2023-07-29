The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved modifications to fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park that are designed to reduce seabird entanglements.
Starting Oct. 1, the following changes will be in effect:
• Anglers must have proof of completing the annual education requirement.
• The use of the following gear from Nov. 15 – March 15 each year is prohibited:
—Fishing rigs with more than one hook attached (e.g., sabiki rig, chicken rig, topwater plug).
—Any multiple hook (e.g., treble hook).
• Anglers are limited to no more than two sets of hook-and-line fishing gear (e.g., rods or handlines).