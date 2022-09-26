Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County

2 p.m. Monday: Pinellas County
Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A for 6 p.m. tonight. Zones B & C will be mandatory at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Those who remain in evacuation zones will not be able to receive aid until after the storm passes.
12:20 p.m. Monday: Diocese of St. Petersburg
Bishop Gregory Parkes has called for the closing of all Catholic Schools and Early Learning Centers in the Diocese of St. Petersburg. The closures will begin Tuesday and go through Thursday. This includes Catholic schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties.
Families, teachers and staff are encouraged to monitor their individual school communications via phone, email and social media. Also, updates will be posted on the diocesan website at www.dosp.org/ian-storm-update.
Also, Catholic Charities in the Diocese of St. Petersburg has announced it will suspend programs at all of its locatio., September 28th, due to Hurricane Ian.
Regarding Mass attendance, parishioners are urged to use good judgment when planning to travel to and from Mass.
12:15 p.m. Monday: St. Petersburg
The city of St. Petersburg will be closed for normal business operations Tuesday and Wednesday.
Garbage pickup will continue tomorrow. Recycling pickup will cease after noon today. Sanitation phone lines will remain open tomorrow to ensure special pickup of items that could become flying debris.
12 p.m. Monday: Belleair
Sand bags are now available to Belleair residents until 3 p.m. Tuesday or until supplies last.
Please bring your own shovel and proof of Belleair residency (ID or utility bill). There will be a 10 bag limit. Sandbags are available on Varona Street. Residents must use the one-way path beginning on Gulfview Drive to get to the sand bag station. Residents may not enter the sand bag line from Ponce de Leon Blvd or cut into the line on Osceola Road.