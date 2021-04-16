County commissioners get update on proposed Clearwater CRA

LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners listened to a staff report during an April 8 work session about progress made toward a new Community Redevelopment Area in the city of Clearwater’s North Greenwood area.
Evan Johnson, Planning Division manager, told commissioners that the city had completed the finding of necessity study, which included six areas for possible inclusion in the CRA. He said the study had included an examination of socio-economic data, crime/code statistics, as well as fieldwork.
Preliminary results showed that two of the six areas supported the necessary finding of blight —North Fort Harrison/Osceola and the North Greenwood extension. In addition, Johnson said, when the downtown area was added to the analysis with the other two, it also supported the finding of blight, which is necessary for a CRA.
Staff recommended adopting the study including all three areas.
Next steps include the County Commission’s consideration of the delegation of authority by May 16, followed by the city’s planning process with an estimated completion of the first quarter of 2022. After the city approves the CRA plan it will come back to the county for review and consideration.
Total acreage of the area is nearly 654 acres with a taxable value of just over $198 million. Taxable value per acre is $303,610. Johnson said the CRA boundary includes economic impacts of poverty in the at-risk zone, which extends to Largo.
“It is all recognized as an area that needs support,” Johnson said, adding that there were enclaves of unincorporated county within the boundary that could be annexed later.
Johnson talked about the possibility of excluding the waterfront area, which he said would undergo development without assistance from a CRA. The waterfront area includes parcels west of Osceola Avenue that Johnson said were different in character from the rest of the study area.
Total acreage of the area recommended for exclusion is nearly 55 acres with a tax value of almost $46 million or $838,844 per acre. Two developments are currently under construction, Marina Bay 880 and Oceanview.
Commissioner Rene Flowers said she would support including the waterfront areas, which she admitted would develop “naturally.” She said the tax money generated there would flow into Greenwood where it is most needed.
She advocates the use of a committee to make recommendations about the best use of the funds. Johnson said the county would require the use of a committee.
Commissioner Charlie Justice wanted to know if there was a list of how the money would be used. He also said any plans for annexation also should be included.
Commissioner Karen Seel asked if the city wanted to include the waterfront area. Johnson said it was part of its plan. Seel wants to make sure that the county’s tax contributions would go to Greenwood.
County Attorney Jewel White said any requirement by the county for funds to be used in a specific way had to be included in the plan.
“But you give up control over who is in charge,” she said.
Johnson said county staff was looking into the possibility of a multijurisdictional CRA, but ultimately for this project, the city would be in charge.
The CRA would be for 20 years. Johnson said the county could review how things were working after 10 years and make adjustments.
Commission Chair Dave Eggers asked if the review could happen every five years. Johnson said staff would update commissioners on the CRA annually.
