Pinellas County News Briefs - March 14, 2022

Pinellas County hosts groundbreaking on regional business incubator
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas County Commission, along with dozens of business and community partners, held a groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 15 for a new, 45,000 square foot state-of-the-art business incubator.
The facility, slated for completion in 2023, will drive economic impact by catalyzing future startups and technology companies in the Tampa Bay region.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the future ARK Innovation Center (1101 Fourth Street South, St. Petersburg), which will house the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, an incubator already operating and located in Pinellas County.
“The new ARK Innovation Center perfectly fits with the Pinellas County Strategic Plan goal of accelerating job growth in our economy. I am proud of the collective leadership and work to leverage our partnerships and grant opportunities to create this new incubator,” said Charlie Justice, chairman of the Pinellas County Commission.
The county, in partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the city of St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center and ARK Invest, will design, construct, and equip the new facility. The county will contribute approximately $2.6 million in design and construction costs, the U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded an approximately $11.3 million grant for the project design and construction costs, and ARK Invest will contribute funds to cover $2 million in construction.
The city of St. Petersburg donated the 2.5 acres of land within the Innovation District to bring the project together. Overall, the incubator project cost will total $16 million.
“This facility will be the first in Pinellas County purposely constructed as an incubator for entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Ken Welch, mayor of St. Petersburg.
Right in the heart of St. Petersburg’s Innovation District, the property is located south of downtown within a census tract that is a federal Opportunity Zone and is within the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area at the southwest corner of Fourth Street South and 11th Avenue South.
The County’s partner and operator, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, was selected through a competitive process to operate the incubator with a well-established team of board members, advisors and mentors with a track record of generating successful graduates in target industry sectors. Startups and entrepreneurs participating in the Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s programs will have the opportunity to receive dedicated coaching and technical assistance and participate in entrepreneurial programs — all in a modern facility offering affordable leased space and flexible collaborative workspaces.
Sitework for the construction of the incubator began in July 2021 and the new building will be finalized by end of Summer 2023.
Forward Pinellas hosts Bike Your City 2022
GULFPORT — Forward Pinellas and the city of Gulfport are hosting Bike Your City group ride Friday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. This free, family-friendly bike ride will showcase the many amenities around the Historic Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., and throughout the beachfront and downtown areas.
On this slow, nine-mile tour, riders will learn about roadway safety and trail etiquette while exploring local amenities which you’ll find beautiful, exciting and surprising.
“From the Historic Gulfport Casino to the Gulfport Spur and to the OsGood Point Trail Connector, Bike Your City 2022 will explore the beautiful biking areas that make the city of Gulfport unique and enchanting,” says Mayor of Gulfport Samuel Henderson. “This group ride will not only draw much needed attention to the safety of everyone on our roadways, but will also celebrate the many benefits of cycling during Florida Bike Month.”
Space is limited. Registration required visit bit.ly/byc22register.
The first 100 people registered will receive a free BYC 22 T-shirt. All registered participants will receive bike lights, water, and refreshments. Riding facilities vary and everyone who enters the ride should be physically able to complete a 9-mile route.
The opening ceremony will be located at the Historic Gulfport Casino Ballroom and the Shore Boulevard Recreation Trail and Improvements Project location. This project was part of a multi-year citywide effort to redevelop its Waterfront Redevelopment District, increase mobility and access within our downtown and commercial center and expand recreational trail access and connectivity within the city of Gulfport and Pinellas County communities.
For more information about Bike Your City 2022: Gulfport, click here: ForwardPinellas.org/BYC.
Tax Collector’s offices raise funds for Preserve Vision
The Pinellas County Tax Collector is joining forces with Preserve Vision Florida this March to raise funds for vision education in our state.
Preserve Vision Florida, the state leader in preserving eyesight, is a non-profit organization that promotes healthy vision through education, service, advocacy, and research. They also assist those who cannot afford eye care services by partnering with physicians and optical retailers to provide free vision screenings.
Pinellas tax collector offices will be raising funds for Preserve Vision through voluntary donations and the sale of vision-related items like lens cloths, sunglasses, and stuffed animals with secret storage for glasses and contact lenses.
Motorcycle customers visiting the offices this month also have the option to switch to the red, white, and blue “Bikers Care” specialty plate – with 40% of the proceeds from plate sales going toward causes that support Floridians with vision-related disabilities (the other 60% go toward other Florida non-profits).
Through the end of March, customers can purchase lens cloths ($1), sunglasses ($5), an auto safety tool ($8), a 7” teddy bear ($10), or a large teddy bear that doubles as a glasses case ($25). Voluntary donations of $1 or more will receive a special thank you gift, so if you’re heading to a tax collector office this March, be sure to ask how you can help.
Each year the Tax Collector’s offices support six Florida non-profits, chosen from submitted applications based on the organization’s mission and local impact. Preserve Vision is the second nonprofit of 2022 following February’s partnership with the Florida Heart Research Foundation.
For more information about Preserve Vision Florida, visit www.pvfla.org. For details about the Tax Collector’s office and services offered, visit www.taxcollect.com.