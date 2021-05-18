Sheriff’s Office Fallen Law Officer Memorial includes one of its own

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office hosted the 31st annual Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial May 12 and, for the first time in the agency’s 109-year history, it included one of its own.
Deputy Michael Magli’s name was added to list of the county’s other fallen law enforcement officers on the memorial wall at the sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
Deputy Magli died in the line of duty Feb. 17 after serving eight years with the sheriff’s office. The event included a roll-call of all 26 officers who have died in Pinellas since 1905.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the memorial was held each year during National Police Week to honor “our brothers and sisters who gave their all and died in the line of duty while protecting their communities.”
“We’ve been fortunate in the 109-history of the sheriff’s office because we had not had a single line of duty death,” Gualtieri said. “All that changed on Feb. 17 this year when we were forced to join a club that we wanted no part of.”
The sheriff said it was a day when Deputy Magli said goodbye to his wife, Stephanie, and their daughters and went to work just like he had done for the previous eight years.
“But it was a different day,” Gualtieri said.
That day a 16-time convicted felon “decided to get drunk and run from deputies, and while being pursued, he crashed into Deputy Magli, who was trying to stop him before he killed someone else,” the sheriff said, as he recounted the events of Feb. 17.
Gualtieri said it was important to continue to honor and remember all 26 officers who had died in Pinellas, who he described as “our local heroes,” adding that “a hero remembered never dies.” He would repeat that phrase more than once that Wednesday morning.
He said the memorial event also was a time to remember the sacrifices of the families.
People often ask the survivors how they can help; however, the reality is that there no way to give the families what they want most — to go back to how things were before their loved one died, he said.
Stephanie Magli also spoke during the event. She said her husband had long been a hero to her family and talked about all the things he did for them.
“He was daddy and every dad is a hero,” she said. “The community now views him as a hero as well.”
She said it was events such as the Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial that her two daughters would forever remember.
“I’m grateful for it. They will always remember the hero their daddy was,” she said.
She said no family should ever have to go through what hers has. She said no family, mentioning the family of Tarpon Springs police officer Charles Roger Kondek Jr., who died in the line of duty Dec. 21, 2104, should have to go through what her family goes through and will continue to go through.
She talked about all the future events when her daughters’ daddy wouldn’t be there, such as the recent graduation ceremony of Kondek’s daughter from nursing school.
Several member of the sheriff’s office attended that graduation as part of the family.
Mrs. Magli said the sheriff’s office would always be part of her family and she would continue to rely on them.
She said she “wished and prayed her husband’s name would be the last one added to the memorial.”
“So please let Michael’s name be the last,” she said tearfully. “Always remember daddy and his sacrifice.”
Gualtieri pointed out that Pinellas County was fortunate because law enforcement officers’ deaths were low.
“But we know full well that one death is too many,” he said.
In the last decade, five law enforcement officers died in the line of the duty. Gualtieri said the year 2011 was a bad year for the county with three officers losing their life on the job in St. Petersburg. The majority of the names on the memorial were members of the St. Petersburg Police Department, joined by officers from Clearwater, Tarpon Springs and one from Belleair.
“All these names on the memorial are those that gave their all because they wanted to make a difference,” Gualtieri said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.