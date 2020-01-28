CLEARWATER — Pinellas County will hold its first-ever Career Expo Tuesday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at St. Petersburg College EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater.
Job hunters and anyone else curious about working for Pinellas County can talk to hiring managers about current and future full-time positions and internship and volunteer opportunities. They can learn about the many advantages of working for the county, including a benefits package and supportive work environment.
Pinellas County is actively building a pipeline of qualified individuals prepared to effectively serve its citizens. In 2019, Pinellas County Government welcomed 400 new employees.
Hiring managers will be on hand from numerous county departments, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Pinellas County School Board.
County departments represented will include St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport; Animal Services; Building & Development Review Services; Code Enforcement; Emergency Management; Fleet and Facilities; Human Resources; Information Technology; Management and Budget; Parks and Conservation Resources; Planning; Public Works; Regional 911; and Utilities.
Additionally, managers will be in attendance from the clerk of the court, property appraiser’s office, supervisor of elections and tax collector.
Job hunters are encouraged to bring copies of their resume to share with hiring teams. Onsite interviews will be offered for some positions.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/hr/expo/ for more information and a link to RSVP in advance.