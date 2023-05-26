A veteran who had considered committing suicide called Bay Pines National Cemetery employee Patrick Young a few months ago and told him he was doing well.
"He was in counseling. He was in a happy place and had started reconnecting with some family (members), and that made me happy to hear," Young said.
Young took that original, not-so-happy call from the veteran. Recalling his conversation in November, Young said once he recognized that the vet was in distress, he talked to him about his various deployments in the U.S. Navy.
"That kind of helped build a rapport with him," Young said.
Eventually, Young was able to arrange counseling for him.
For his efforts to help save the veteran's life, Young received an award and high praise in April from the National Cemetery Administration.
The undersecretary for memorial affairs, U.S. Army retired Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, traveled to Bay Pines to present Young with his finalist plaque for the award of National Cemetery Outstanding Team Member of the Year. Young finished second in the category.
Young, who has been working at Bay Pines National Cemetery for 1½ years as an administrative specialist, and his co-workers take pride in taking care of veterans in their families.
When Young, who had been employed by the Bay Pines VA Health Care System, had applied for the job, a friend said he would fit well on the cemetery staff.
"I saw an opening and I applied for it, and I got it, and it's the truth: caring for your veterans ... it gives you a good feeling," said Young, who lives in St. Petersburg.
Among the cemetery administration's specialist's duties are being with veterans' families at memorial ceremonies. His job varies, he said, noting that Bay Pines National Cemetery is small, so employees wear many hats.
"It's like I tell my colleagues and my friends that every single day here is a satisfying day," Young said, such as being able to help families of their deceased loved ones go through the process and get the closure they need, he said.
Young, who lives in St. Petersburg and has two children, is humbled and honored to have been nominated for the award for assisting the veteran who contemplated committing suicide.
“I try to make a difference in every veteran’s life with every new opportunity; this is certainly a veteran who I will remember for the rest of my life,” Young said in a press release. “I thank everyone involved that day who helped to keep this hurting Veteran from succumbing to his emotional pain.”
In the press release, Quinn added, "This is one of our opportunities to recognize staff who go above and beyond. Patrick’s care of a veteran who was in a bad situation is where I think the true nature of humanity comes through. I’m glad that I got to extend my personal thanks to Patrick for taking the time to understand what the veteran was going through and to get him connected to the help he needed. What he did is truly remarkable.”
The prevention of veteran suicide remains a top priority across VA, said Bay Pines National Cemetery Director Douglas Maddox, also a military veteran. “Patrick’s actions are a reminder that although we may not know when a call like he had might happen, we must be ready to take the lead and be there for our brothers and sisters when they need us most.”
The honoree’s last name might sound familiar: Young is the son of Beverly and the late U.S. Rep. C.W. “Bill” Young, a one-time chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. His name graces the C.W. Bill Young Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center adjacent to national cemetery where Patrick Young works, as well as the marine science complex at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay Water’s enormous reservoir, among numerous other public facilities.
Young is the first Bay Pines National Cemetery employee to receive a nomination for Outstanding Team Member of the Year.
On Memorial Day, U.S. Armed Forces veterans will be honored for their service and sacrifices for their country. But Young makes it point to routinely to recognize veterans and goes out of his way to shake their hands.
"What I would tell your readers is thank a veteran. Whether they are in uniform or just have on their Korean War hat. Their ship's hat. Whatever the case may be, if you see a veteran, thank them. It means a lot to them that they get recognized," he said.