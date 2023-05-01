LARGO — Pinellas County will hold its annual Lakes and Ponds Education Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pinellas County Extension, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Virtual participation is also available via Zoom.
“The free workshop is intended for anyone interested in the health and management of our water resources and green spaces,” officials said. “There will be a special focus on maintaining and managing stormwater ponds, including best management practices.”
Organizers also promised fun raffle items.
RSVPs are requested by May 3 and can be made on Eventbrite.
If attending in person, register at https://tinyurl.com/LakesandPondsDay2023inperson.
Those attending via Zoom can register at https://tinyurl.com/LakesandPondsDay2023Virtual.
For more information, call the Lakes & Ponds Education Day Coordinators at (727) 464-4425 or (727) 453-3420.