Buses on I-275 shoulders coming this summer

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors voted 13-1 March 31 to accept a funding agreement with Florida Department of Transportation to help promote a bus on shoulder pilot project.
Director Richard Bennett, vice-mayor of North Redington Beach, voted no due to safety concerns.
The pilot, which would allow PSTA buses to use the outside should of I-275 during crowded conditions, is expected to begin in June.
According to a staff report, the goal is to increase connectivity and improve travel times to and from St. Petersburg and Tampa. The pilot would include a 5-mile segment of I-275 between 22nd Avenue and the Gandy Boulevard interchanges. FDOT has already completed the hardening of the shoulders needed to accommodate the buses. Signs have been placed along I-275 to alert motorists about the intended use.
PSTA buses serving Route 100X will be able to use the outside shoulder when the speed limit on the “general purpose” lanes drop below 35 mph. Kessia Harris, assistant project manager, said buses will be allowed to operate at a maximum speed of 50 mph on the shoulder.
Buses will use Intelligent Transportation Systems equipment to communicate with ramp signals to stop the flow of traffic onto the freeway while buses are crossing the on-ramp. Four on-ramps with signals will be located on 54th and 38th avenues.
Ramp signals will prevent traffic from entering the freeway when a bus is on the shoulder, and bus signals to the on-ramps will stop traffic from entering the freeway. The signal of the ramps will turn red to stop motorists from entering the freeway for a few seconds.
Harris said PSTA would provide classroom and road training for bus operators prior to the start of the pilot in June.
The funding agreement is for $80,000, which FDOT will pay PSTA over three years, to promote safety and awareness of the pilot program using bus wraps, billboards, message signs and advertisements, as well as training videos and other events.
In other business, directors approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Dunedin for an autonomous vehicle advantage demonstration, which will begin soon after the one ended in St. Petersburg. The agreement was scheduled to go to the city commission for approval.
If the city approves, PSTA will bring the AVA program to downtown Dunedin along Douglas Avenue as early as May and it would continue for three months. Brad Miller, PSTA CEO, said Clearwater would be next to host the AVA program. No details were available.
PSTA is expected to select a vendor to provide the demonstration in April. The cost is estimated at $360,000-$400,000 for Dunedin and Clearwater to be paid for with federal funding.
PSTA staff also provided directors with an early look at a proposed 10-year contract with Jolley Trolley, which will save money and help Jolley Trolley secure bank financing to build a new facility on land owned by the city of Clearwater.
Directors were open to the concept of a long-term contract, which is expected be presented in April; however, concerns over using diesel-fueled vehicles caused discussion initiated by County Commissioner Janet Long. The consensus was that Jolley Trolley needed to start using electric-powered trolleys as soon as possible. Staff agreed to work that into the contract.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.