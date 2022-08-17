ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was awarded $20 million in federal grants Aug. 10 for the construction of a new Clearwater Transit Center.
The funds, which have been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, will cover some of the costs to link downtown riders to area beaches and beyond.
The new transit center will be built on a city-owned vacant lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. The plan includes 16 bus bays, bicycle and scooter storage, ride-sharing connections, ADA boarding requirements, and a “green” design including solar panels and electric bus charging stations.
“This couldn’t be a more exciting day for not only Pinellas County and PSTA, but throughout the entire region, on receiving this federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of the PSTA. “These funds will help replace a 40-year-old over-capacity existing structure with a new state-of-the-art sustainable transit center that will benefit the community, economy and our environment.”
It’s a much-needed replacement for PSTA’s 40-year-old station at Park Street, which is functionally obsolete and has been in need of upgrades for more than a decade. The center serves 14 routes and 2,300 riders each weekday; it is unable to accommodate all the current routes, forcing some bus operators to pick up and drop off passengers on side streets. In addition, newer hybrid and all-electric buses cannot fit under the old, leaky roof.
“After years of trying to get the funds to replace the old Park Street terminal, this new transportation hub will be an absolute game-changer,” said Pat Gerard, chair of the PSTA board of directors. “This will make it easier for people to reach Clearwater, and our beautiful beaches. It’s a big win for our community, local business and future redevelopment plans.”
The remainder of the project will be funded by contributions from the city of Clearwater, FDOT, Forward Pinellas and PSTA. Construction is set to begin in 2023.
According to U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg), this RAISE grant is the first major infrastructure and transportation grant ever awarded to the county, and is one of five total RAISE grants awarded in the state of Florida.
Over the years, the county has submitted 13 applications for funding, but was not selected to receive the grant until now.
"I couldn’t be more thrilled that a new Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority hub is coming to downtown Clearwater,” Crist said. “Throughout my years as representative of the people of Pinellas, I’ve proudly supported the modernization and expansion of PSTA. With the new SunRunner project launching this fall in St. Pete, and electric buses hitting the road in Clearwater, this transit center will serve as a nexus for a truly interconnected Pinellas. From the Gulf to the Bay, PSTA isn’t hitting the brakes any time soon.”