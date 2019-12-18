Many citizens apply for their passports at the Pinellas County Clerk’s office throughout the year. However, finding the time to make it into the office during regular business hours may be difficult.
So the Clerk’s office is hosting a Saturday passport event on Jan. 11 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
“The decision to offer a Saturday passport event was based on the hectic work and school schedule many families have to juggle,” said Ken Burke, Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “This is a great opportunity, especially for those planning any Spring Break travels, as now is the time to get those passports ready.”
Three offices will be taking part in the event, including the following.
• Downtown Clearwater Courthouse, Recording Services Department, 315 Court St., Room 150, Clearwater.
• Downtown St. Petersburg Judicial Building, St. Petersburg Branch, 545 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
• North County Branch, 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
First-time passport applicants, citizens with expired passports (over 15 years from the issue date), and minors needing to renew their passports are encouraged to take advantage of this event.
Passport photos will also be available to the public for $15. U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel can get their passport photos free of charge by presenting their CAC card (active duty), Military 10 card (veterans) or a veteran designation on their driver license.
The passport event will focus exclusively on processing passport applications and work on a first-come, first-served basis with regular passport fees.
All passport applicants must appear in person, bring identifying documents such as government-issued identification and birth certificates, as well as two separate forms of payment for the Clerk’s processing fee for each passport (check, cash, money order or credit card) and the Department of State passport application fee (check or money order only).
Passport applications can be completed in advance by visiting www.travel.state.gov
For more information on the event or passport requirements, visit www.mypinellasclerk.org or call 727-464-7000.