Pinellas under tropical storm and storm surge watch

Pinellas County commissioners enacted a local state of emergency Sunday afternoon as preparations continue ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa within the next couple of days.
County Administrator Barry Burton said although there was still high levels of uncertainty as to the risk and threat to Pinellas, the best course of action was to “prepare for the worst and hope of the best.”
According to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa could make landfall about 65 miles north of Pinellas County, Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said. Still the timing of Elsa’s arrival and the intensity remain unknowns.
A tropical storm watch is in effect from the west coast of Florida northward to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch is in effect from Bonita Beach northward to the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for 15 counties in Florida, including Pinellas, to ensure necessary resources would be available statewide. The local emergency gives the county the power to make operational and purchasing decisions more quickly if needed.
The county’s Information Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Citizens can call 727-464-4333 to receive preparedness information. The deaf or hard of hearing can chat with a customer service representative at www.pinellascounty.org.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Elsa was about 15 miles west of Cabo Cruz Cuba and 100 miles south of Camaguey Cuba. It was moving northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph.
How the storm weathers its trip over Cuba will make a big difference in the local forecast in the coming days. Perkins said more information would be available by Monday afternoon. Although, it is not likely that Elsa would strengthen into a hurricane, shelters are on standby just in case, she said.
Flooding is the biggest concern, especially due to all the recent rains. The forecast calls for an additional 2-4 inches of rainfall with up to 6-inches in localized areas. Storm surge of 2-4 feet is possible.
Residents in low-lying and coastal areas should be prepared for possible flooding. Hazardous boating conditions also is likely with a threat of tornados and water spouts.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he supported imposing the local state of emergency now so the county could be ready just in case. He encouraged everyone to stay informed and be ready to make good decisions.
“Help us help you,” he said.
Elsa is expected to move near or over eastern Cuba tonight and approach central Cuba by early Monday. The storm should then move into the Florida Straits and travel near or over portions of the west coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Possible flooding risk
Pinellas County Emergency Management says residents in low-lying, coastal areas could face flooding risk. To help them access their risk, the county has launched a new Tropical Storm Flooding Risk Map. The map is available at https://storm.pinellascounty.org/.
The tool models potential storm surge flooding based on the National Hurricane Center’s forecast of the current tropical storm; however, the county said the data is not updated as the storm approaches, so residents are advised to keep monitoring the storm.
The tool shows how high the water will be above the ground, not above the finished floor of your home. Each building owner will need to determine their specific risk, officials said.
If life-threatening storm surge is expected, the county will issue an evacuation order and the tool will not be available.
Residents in flood prone or at-risk areas should prepare their homes for flooding. Take a household inventory. Take photos and videos of expensive items. Take these records with you if you must evacuate. Prepare a small bag with essentials to take with you. Know your evacuation routes and plan where you will go.
Take important papers such as birth certificates, passports, medical records and insurance papers in a protective cover.
Elevate or move your furniture, appliances and valuables to a safe place, such as an attic or the highest floor of your home.
Have battery-operated flashlights and radios with you. Keep tuned in to local media for flood watches and warnings.
If you experience flooding, take care of your physical safety first. Do not panic. Shut off water service, gas service and electricity to your home. Get yourself, your loved ones and your pets to a location safe from flooding as soon as possible.
Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you must walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground immediately if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be swept away:
Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. Once the vehicle is stalled, you can be at the mercy of the forces of the flood waters and swept away. One foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.
Prepare now
While it is still too soon to know if Elsa’s will be a threat to Pinellas, hurricane season continues through Nov. 30 and it is never too soon to be prepared. For preparedness information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Preparedness begins with a plan, which will depend on whether or not you live in an evacuation zone. You can find out your zone by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone. Residents with a land line can call 727-453-3150 and enter their 10-digit home phone number.
Persons who might need to stay in a special needs shelter, especially if they need help with transportation, should register for the season by calling 727-464-4333.
Residents that need to go to a shelter with their pet also need to sign up at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Everyone needs a survival kit and necessary items should be purchased well in advance. Be sure to include hygiene supplies and gather important papers. For those going to a shelter, the county recommends bringing face coverings and sanitizer.
Review a checklist of survival kit items at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Officials also highly recommend that residents stay informed by signing up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas.
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced Sunday morning that buses would continue to provide service unless tropical storm winds reached 40 mph. Southwest Florida Water Management District had activated its emergency operations center to a Level 2 as it prepared for any possible impacts.
Tampa Bay Newspapers will continue to keep an eye on the storm and report on any updated information as it becomes available.