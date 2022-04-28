DESTIN – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the 2022 Gulf red snapper recreational season will last 57 days, the longest season since the state assumed management of red snapper and will include both a summer and fall season. The announcement affects persons fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit who are limited to fishing in state waters.
The 45-day summer season will begin June 17 and continue through July 31. The 12-day fall season is the longest fall season since the beginning of state management and spans the following dates:
• Oct. 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23
• Nov. 11-13 and 25-27.