Despite growing numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the state and county, the economic recovery still seems to be faring well. In July, Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.4% compared to 4.9% in June, which was much improved over the rate of 10.1% reported in July 2020.
The Department of Economic Opportunity released the latest numbers on Aug. 20, showing improvement in every segment. The state’s rate went from 5.7% in June to 5.1% in July. It was 11.9% in July 2020. Nationwide, the rate fell to 5.7% compared to 6.1% in June. The rate in July 2020 was 10.5%.
The unemployment rate for the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical area was 4.7% in July, down from 5.2% in June. It was 10.6% in July last year.
The rates are not seasonally adjusted. The DEO’s report does not provide seasonally adjusted rates for counties or MSAs.
DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation. In July, the state’s adjusted rate increased from 5% in June to 5.1%. The United States’ rate went from 5.9% in June to 5.4% in July.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of seasonal patterns to show how employment and unemployment change from month to month. Levels of employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force, change due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Not-seasonally-adjusted data is typically offered for smaller geographies.
According to DEO, all 24 metro areas reported over-the-year job gains. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford was No. 1 with 71,300 new jobs, followed by Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater with 71,000 new jobs and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall with 56,700 new jobs.
The industries gaining the most jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area were leisure and hospitality with 24,000 new jobs, professional and business services with 19,500 more jobs and trade, transportation and utilities with 10,100 new jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ranked No. 17 among the 24 metro areas. Sebring MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 6.8%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with a rate of 4%.
Pinellas County had the lowest unemployment rate of the counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA and tied with Baker, Brevard, Collier, Franklin and Sarasota counties for the rank of No. 51 among the state’s 67 counties.
Hillsborough tied with Bradford County for the rank of No. 44 with an unemployment rate of 4.7%. Pasco tied with Leon and Jefferson counties for the rank of No. 35 with a rate of 5%. Hernando County ranked No. 12 with the highest unemployment rate in the local MSA of 5.8%.
Statewide, Hendry County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 7.6% and Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate of 3.1%.
