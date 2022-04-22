Pinellas County’s unemployment rate going down

Pinellas County’s March unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in March, down from 2.8% in February, as reported by the Department of Economic Opportunity on April 15. The county’s rate in March 2021 was 4.6%.
The rate for the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area was 2.5% down from 2.9% in February and 4.8% in March last year. The statewide rate declined to 2.7% as compared to 3.1% in February and 5.3% in March last year, and the United States rate dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% the month before and 6.2% in March 2021.
The reported unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted. The DEO does not provide adjusted rates for counties or metropolitan statistical areas.
DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation. Florida’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.2% in March, down from 3.3% in February. The national rate went from 3.8% in February to 3.6% in March.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of recurring patterns to show how employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force change from month to month due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.
The county’s labor force increased from 495,728 in February going to 497,604 in March. Only 11,943 were without a job compared to 13,844 in February and 21,949 in March 2021.
In a separate press release, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA had gained the third highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas in the state with 69,400 new jobs over the year, which is a 5% increase. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had the most new jobs, 106,300, and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall reported the second most with 80,599.
In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, leisure and hospitality gained the most jobs, 19,600, followed by trade, transportation and utilities with 16,600 jobs, and professional and business services with 15,400 jobs. The local metro area led the state in gains for financial activities and manufacturing.
The governor pointed out that March 2022 was the 16th consecutive year that the state’s unemployment rate had been lower than the national rate. In addition, DeSantis said Florida’s labor force was growing faster than the national rate with the state’s employers adding jobs for 23 consecutive months.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with three other metro areas for the rank of No. 16 out of the 24 metro areas. Sebring MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment in the state, 3.9%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with the lowest rate, 2.1%
Pinellas had the lowest unemployment rate, 2.4%, in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA and tied with five other metro areas for the rank of No. 48 out of the state’s 67 counties. Hillsborough tied with three counties for the rank of No. 44 with an unemployment rate of 2.5%. Of the other counties in the local MSA, Pasco tied with five for the rank of No. 32 with an unemployment rate of 2.7% and Hernando ranked No. 9 with a rate of 3.2%.
Highlands County ranked No. 1, having the highest unemployment rate in the state at 3.9% and Monroe County ranked No. 67 with a rate of 1.7%.
Floridians in need of a job can visit https://careersourceflorida.com/career-services/your-local-team/.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.