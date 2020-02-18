EMS, fire headquarters named for Morroni

LARGO — Pinellas County’s emergency medical services and fire administration headquarters has been formally named for John Morroni, a champion of first-responder issues who died in 2018 after 18 years of service on the Pinellas County Commission.
The John Morroni EMS & Fire Administration Building at 12490 Ulmerton Road in Largo was dedicated Feb. 13 with the late commissioner’s family and community leaders on hand. County Commission Chair Pat Gerard called Morroni “a dedicated public servant. He served on dozens of boards and led the charge on many issues in our community. That’s why we are honored to rename this building after him. He’d be very proud.”
Morroni served Pinellas residents as District 6 commissioner from 2000 to 2018, when he died after a long battle with cancer. He also served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1992 to 2000.
He hosted an annual appreciation dinner for emergency personnel that carries on in his honor. The event has raised over $1 million for charities supporting law enforcement, first responders and other community organizations.