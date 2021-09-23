Pinellas County News Briefs - Sept. 23, 2021

New Clearwater transit hub gets wave of support
CLEARWATER —. Dozens of local leaders traveled to Clearwater Sept. 16 to show their full support for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s new Clearwater Multimodal Transit Center to connect downtown riders to area beaches and beyond.
“We are here today in agreement that this is our most pressing transportation need in Pinellas County,” says Brad Miller, Chief Executive officer of PSTA. “Downtown Clearwater is one of the busiest transportation hubs in Tampa Bay. It’s time we move forward to meet the needs of our community and help grow our local economy in an environmentally responsible way.”
Many businesses, local governments and representatives have sent letters of support and commitment for the new transit hub. The center would be built on a vacant lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. It will be “multimodal” and specifically designed to integrate PSTA buses and trolley with other forms of transportation. The plan includes 16 bus bays, bicycle and scooter storage, ride-sharing connections, ADA boarding requirements, and a “green” design including solar panels and electric bus charging stations. The plan also provides flexibility for future passenger rail service.
Officials say it’s a much-needed replacement for PSTA’s 40-year-old station at Park Street, which is functionally obsolete and in need of upgrades for more than a decade. The center serves 14 routes and 2,300 riders each weekday. It is unable to accommodate all the current routes, forcing some bus operators to pick up and drop off passengers on side streets. In addition, newer hybrid and all-electric buses cannot fit under the old, leaky roof.
PSTA has requested a $25 million grant from the Biden Administration’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to pay for the transit center. The remainder of the $34 million project budget will be funded by contributions from the city of Clearwater, Florida Department of Transportation, Forward Pinellas and PSTA. The goal is for construction to begin in spring 2023, with the facility to be completed by fall 2024.
Passenger traffic continues to increase at PIE
CLEARWATER — Officials at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport reported another spike in passenger traffic. According to the latest report, passengers in August increased 63% over last 2020 and were only 10% lower than 2019.
The year-to-date increase is 43% over last year.
Allegiant recently announced a new service to Key West, beginning Nov. 19. PIE currently serves 64 non-stop destinations. For more information, visit fly2pie.com.
Pinellas County launches updated COVID data dashboard
To keep residents informed about the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinellas County has launched an updated data dashboard to track local cases, case positivity, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.
The updated dashboard is available at covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard.
The new tool offers a detailed look at key metrics in the pandemic using the latest available data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health.
The latest data shows that most hospitals are still experiencing a high level of COVID patients and occupied ICU beds, although cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity have started to decline overall.
Vaccination rates have also been trending higher in recent weeks with around 545,000 now fully vaccinated and more than 617,000 having received one dose.
Latest Data
• Number of weekly cases: 4,340 (Sept. 3-9)
• Percentage of positive tests: 14.7% (Sept. 3-9)
• Percentage of eligible people fully vaccinated: 62.4% (70.6% one dose)
• Daily COVID patients in hospitals: 581 (7-day average)
• Percent of adult ICU beds occupied: 83% (37% used by COVID patients)
The CDC currently recommends a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for those who are immunocompromised. The booster is available for free at retail pharmacies, even for those vaccinated at a county-run site. Eligible residents should take their vaccine card with them to their third dose appointment.
Learn about testing, vaccines at covid19.pinellascounty.org.
Virtual conversation scheduled on Pinellas Trail
Pinellas County, Forward Pinellas and Friends of the Pinellas Trail will hold a virtual community conversation on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6-7:30 p.m. to share information and answer questions about the Pinellas Trail.
Brief presentations during the Zoom webinar will be made by Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources and Public Works, Forward Pinellas, and the Friends of the Pinellas Trail organization. A question-and-answer session will follow.
The community conversation aims to build on the enthusiasm for the trail, encourage involvement in Friends of the Pinellas Trail and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, provide updates about construction and maintenance and answer questions. Topics will also include an upcoming trail courtesy campaign, future amenities, trail security and how Pinellas County is building out its multimodal transportation network.
The Pinellas Trail stretches 60 miles from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs and is used by 250,000 residents and visitors each month. It is envisioned as a 75-mile loop that will connect to many county locations and regional trail networks. In June, the Pinellas Trail was featured by the Wall Street Journal as a featured bike trip on a rail line in an article titled “6 Incredible Bike Trips You Can Easily Do Yourself.”
The community conversation can be accessed by computer, mobile device or phone. To register and receive an invitation, visit www.pinellascounty.org/parks.
Emergency Management to host hurricane preparedness summit
Pinellas County Emergency Management is hosting a Small Lodgings Hurricane Preparedness Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 10-11 a.m.
If a hurricane approaches Pinellas County, do you know how to find the information that your guests need to stay safe? How do you communicate county activities and keep your visitors updated?
Pinellas County Emergency Management and affiliated community partners will discuss preparation, evacuation procedures, shelter options, special needs, and insurance considerations for owners and property managers of small lodgings facilities in the county. This webinar will provide information and resources needed for owners and property managers to prepare themselves, their facilities, and their guests for the potential of a hurricane.
Registration is required. The webinar will be recorded and made available online for those who are unable to attend at the scheduled time.
Register in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BUibQk-WSj2wuLjhSxf4Rw.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.