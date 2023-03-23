SPC announces summer camps
Saint Petersburg College is offering many opportunities for students of all ages – from kindergarteners to high school seniors — with a lineup of summer camps.
The lineup includes:
• College for Kids
A seven-week program with themed weekly experiences, including visual arts, robotics, entrepreneurship and much more. Cost: $120 per week, runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Before and after care is also offered for $55 per week, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Scholarships may be available, based on financial need.
• SPC Summer Musical Theater Program
For high school and college students. This summer’s show will be The Drowsy Chaperone. Auditions on May 22-23 and tech interviews on May 18. Rehearsals begin May 22, with performances June 23-25.
For more information, contact Scott Cooper at cooper.scott@spcollege.edu.
• Summer of Success
Takes place June 20-July 28. A six-week "introduction to college" program for graduating seniors from Pinellas County high schools who are either the first in their family to attend college, are disabled or low income, or plan to enroll at SPC in the fall. Interested seniors must apply and be accepted into the program. Learn more on the SPC website.
• The Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® Camp
Introduces middle and high school students to career choices in manufacturing with hands-on activities and take-home projects to gain exposure to manufacturing facilities and the skills needed for high-tech manufacturing careers. Runs June 5-9, registration is $175.
Learn more by emailing Dr. Andres Cardenas-Valencia at cardenas-valencia.andres@spcollege.edu.
• Green Innovations Summer Program
Runs July 10-20 at SPC’s Downtown Center. Offers current high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to study Corporate Social Responsibility and work with businesses to create solutions for the planet and its people. Cost: $150; college credit may be earned if the attendee enrolls at SPC.
Email rivera.jerrick@spcollege.edu.
• Food Truck Boot Camp
Offered from May 30 to June 23. Learn how to apply the processes of developing a food truck business plan by creating a brand, name, menu and project financials, identifying funding sources and more. The $462 registration fee includes preparation for the certification exam required for legal food truck operations. Students who register for summer or fall term courses in the SPC Business or Hospitality programs could receive a scholarship.
Welch to take City Hall into community
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth T. Welch is taking City Hall on tour throughout the year with "Mayor Welch's City Hall On Tour event series."
Each quarter, the mayor and members of his leadership team will host "open house" tour stops at different recreation facilities to listen to and learn from residents about their needs.
These open house stops will be held in different neighborhoods to provide an opportunity for all residents to ask questions and address concerns with key city leadership. The mayor will be joined by city administrators, the police chief, department directors, and others.
The first event was held March 20. The remaining tour schedule for 2023 is:
• June 14, 5:30-8 p.m. — Willis S. Johns Recreation Center, 6635 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. St. N.
• Sept. 19, 5:30- 8 p.m. — Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S.
• Dec. 5, 5:30-8 p.m. — Childs Park Recreation Center, 4301 13th Ave. S.
Learn more at: www.stpete.org/CityHallOnTour.
Seat open on Complete Streets committee
The city of St. Petersburg has an opening on its Complete Streets Committee and is looking for it to be filled quickly. The purpose of the Complete Streets Committee is to create streets that are safe and convenient for all users of the roadway, from pedestrians to bus drivers.
Applicants should be St. Petersburg residents or business owners dedicated to making sure the city transportation network considers all roadway users and who uses multiple modes of city transportation regularly. To learn more and apply for a position on the committee, visit www.stpete.org/csc.
Stout honored as community hero
ST. PETERSBURG — Whitney Stout of Parc Center for Disabilities was honored March 11 as a Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero.
A $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Heroes Foundation, presented by Jabil, was donated to Parc Center for Disabilities by Stout. The donation will help fund the continuation of respite services for families of children with developmental disabilities.
When the department’s main funding source ended last year, Stout petitioned the Executive Leadership Team and Parc Board of Directors to support continuation of the program. Stout began a tireless campaign to fundraise, create awareness and establish partnerships with other Tampa Bay area nonprofits, foundations, and individuals.
Without her passion, dedication, and leadership, approximately 240 Tampa Bay area children and family members, would have lost critical, life-saving relief care services.
The Lighting Foundation grant will be used to support the mission of Parc Center for Disabilities and the Caregiver Relief Services program that is vital in preventing child abuse and neglect, reducing caregiver burnout, and keeping the family unit in-tact for families of children with special needs in the Tampa Bay area.