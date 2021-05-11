Pinellas Commission to continue meeting in Largo for now

LARGO — During an May 6 work session, Pinellas County commissioners took time to talk about future meetings as the response to COVID-19 begins to ramp down.
Commissioners have been meeting in the Magnolia Room at Extension, 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo since the end of June 2020. Meetings were moved to the Largo location because it had enough space to property distance commissioners, staff and the public to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commission Chair Dave Eggers brought up the question of when might be a good time to move back to the Assembly Room in Clearwater. He said meetings on May 11 and 25 should definitely take place in Largo. Eggers said he understood that county facilities with in-person operations would be reopening on June 1.
Commissioner Janet Long suggested a date after July 4 and the end of the school year.
“That’s a reasonable expectation,” she said.
Commissioner Charlie Justice wanted to know if everything would go back to business as usual or if there would be spacing requirements and limited seating. He asked about the use of partitions.
County Administrator Barry Burton said it could be arranged where only the commissioners were seated at the dais. Burton and County Attorney Jewel White could sit with staff down below.
“But it will be tight,” he said. “With partitions it would be tight.”
“We all miss home (Clearwater courthouse),” Justice said, adding that if they moved back to the Assembly Room, he would prefer that only the commissioners be seated at the dais. He said that allowed for spacing of about 5 feet.
Commissioner Pat Gerard brought up other agencies that use the county’s meeting spaces, such as Forward Pinellas that has a larger group of directors. Eggers said the Tourist Development Council also had more. The consensus was that Clearwater wouldn’t be the best place for those meetings.
Burton said staff could accommodate meetings at both locations if needed.
Eggers preferred that they all move or all stay. He suggested revisiting the question during the commission’s meeting on June 22. Burton recommended targeting August as the date to move, but not make it definite at this time.
White reminded commissioners that public hearings needed to be advertised well in advance and those advertisements would need to contain a location.
Long wanted to confirm that the May 11 meeting would not include any discussion about the ordinance requiring masks. Eggers said the local state of emergency and the ordinance had been removed from the agenda.
Commissioner Pat Gerard wanted to talk about ways to control the public’s behavior so it didn’t continue to be as it was at the past two meetings. She said they “should be ready just in case” there was a crowd on May 11.
She said commissioners had not only been harassed during comment period but some had been harassed in the hallways and the doorway to the meeting room.
Eggers said with the exception of one, he had not been offended by many of the speakers. However, he said if things got to the level of that one speaker again, he would cut the TV and stop the meeting. He said he did not want to “give anyone the satisfaction” of having them escorted out, but he would take away their time to speak.
“It’s an emotional time,” he said, adding that he thinks speakers should be allowed to vent.
Commission Kathleen Peters said it wasn’t right for someone to get harassed on the way to the bathroom. She said nothing could be done about people making comments, but something needed to happen to stop people from getting too close.
Eggers said arrangements had been made for access to a different bathroom to reduce interaction with the public.
Long talked about the behavior in the overflow room where people gathered waiting for their turn to speak. She asked if a message could be posted reminding people to “maintain decorum.” She said you could hear them taunting and howling and making other noises that weren’t appropriate.
“Again, there’s a balance between pushing too much to get push back on,” Eggers said.
He did agree they didn’t have the right to be disruptive. He suggested putting more law enforcement in the hallways.
Commissioner Rene Flowers pointed out that while it was only one person at the first meeting that had said things that should not have been said, it wasn’t the same at the second meeting.
“At that last meeting (April 27) there was a lot of profanity in here and a lot of inappropriate behavior, not just one person,” she said.
Flowers said she understands it is hard to control adult behavior. She also said it wasn’t right she couldn’t go to the closest ladies room for fear of being harassed.
She said the governor had made his decision about COVID-19 restrictions and elected officials have to follow his executive order. She recommended that if a large number from the public came to the May 11 meeting to talk about the masks, they be limited to one minute instead of giving them a three-minute “victory lap.”
“It’s done. The issue is a wrap,” she said. “I don’t want to listen to them go on for three minutes about how they made us do this. We’re doing this (removing the requirement to wear masks) because of the governor. I don’t like it, but we have to follow the law.”
Flowers said she doesn’t have a problem with people expressing themselves.
“I just think there’s a certain way it should be done,” she said.
She said she didn’t want to listen to a “lot of people being rude and disrespectful,” adding that threats had been made both verbal and physical.
“I have to watch myself,” she said. “I should not have to have an officer escort me to the bathroom or from my car.”
Eggers didn’t like the idea of restricting speakers to one minute.
“I still feel strongly about three minutes,” he said.
At the April 27 meeting, he reduced the time to two minutes because of the large number that wanted to make public comment. It was necessary to get through the agenda in time for the scheduled public hearings
He said he would have to look back at his notes from the last meeting, but he didn’t remember the same level of inappropriate behavior as some others did. He agreed about the profanity, but noted that once it had been said, the moment was past.
“I’ll try to stop that in the future,” he said. “We all have a different sense of what is acceptable.”
Burton reported on actions being taken as the county winds down its response to the pandemic. He is eliminating the ongoing calls with an executive committee; however, he agreed with the commissioners’ request to provide them with a written report on average daily case counts, average positivity rates, hospital capacity and activity associated with testing and vaccination sites. He will also provide a report during regular commission meetings.
Eggers said now that the state of emergency had ended signs that say the government requires wearing of masks and other restrictions need to be removed. Local businesses are welcome to replace when their own signs about their policies, he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.