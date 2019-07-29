CLEARWATER — Largo for Youth Inc. is the latest organization to receive funding from the county’s MSTU special project funds.
Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard brought the group’s request to the commission June 23, which was unanimously approved.
Largo for Youth is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with more than four decades of experience providing children with recreation and education opportunities, according to a letter from its president Steven Beal. Largo Jr. Packers Football and Cheer is one of several programs it offers.
The organization had initially asked for $31,609 to pay for three items: $2,226 for field equipment, $9,057 for player equipment and $20,326 for uniforms. In a memo to the commission, Gerard said most of the field and player equipment were “appropriate and reasonable expenses,” but not the uniforms. She recommended funding $7,300 of the request. She said Largo for Youth would look to other sources for the rest of the money.
Gerard said despite the name, the organization was not affiliated with the city of Largo and mostly served youth in the Ridgecrest area of unincorporated Largo.
Beal said the program has more than 50 volunteer coaches, instructors, team parents and board members who serve more than 250 football players and cheerleaders.
Since fiscal year 2016, the commission has budgeted $880,000 for special projects within unincorporated Pinellas. Over the years, $546,193 has been spent or committed.
In the beach area, the Tierra Verde Communication Association received $38,039 to fund four requests, including playground resurfacing, bleacher seating, money for a LED sign and tennis court resurfacing.
In mid-county areas, Feather Sound received $20,000 to pay for rubberized mulch for the playground at Earl Maize Recreation Center.
High Point Neighborhood Family Center received $22,410 for three requests, which included replacement and upgraded lighting; replacement of computers and updated software; and replacement of flooring.
Seminole Junior Warhawks Athletic Association received $40,656 for five requests, including money for lightning detection, soccer field safety nets, fence repair at the baseball field and repairs to the chain link fence at the complex.
Seminole Youth Athletic Association received $37,045 for five requests, including lightning detection, fence repair and replacement, field light repairs, bleacher covering and safety nets.
Cross Bayou Little League received $41,800 for two requests, which included repair and replacement of its electrical system and a roof replacement.
St. Petersburg College in Seminole received $20,000 to support construction of a new civic building.
In north county, Crystal Beach Community Association received $32,650 to pay for a gazebo in Love Oak Park.
East Lake Recreation received $69,194 for five requests, including money to buy recycled plastic trash bins, a motorized gate, two water fountain/bottle filling stations, two shade structures and bleachers for Meadows Field, and sealing and striping of a parking lot.
East Lake Library received $60,418 for five requests, which included money for a children’s reading garden, a self-checkout kiosk, early childhood corner/activity center, furniture for the new community room and new carpet.
Palm Harbor Recreation received $69,006 for four requests, including funds to replace a digital road sign, an acoustical update, and money for new flooring in the multipurpose room and other flooring repair and replacement.
Palm Harbor Library received $69,975 for four requests, which included purchase of new laptops, printers and tables, a new vehicle, replacement of a digital road sign and digital divide technology.
In south county, Lealman Fire District received $25,000 to buy a LED sign.
Total remaining funds, not counting the money for Largo Youth, is $333,807.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.