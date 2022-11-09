County offices closed on Veterans Day
Pinellas County government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Offices to be closed include departments under the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections.
County parks and the outdoor areas of the county preserves will be open. The Parks & Conservation Resources administrative offices will be closed, as will Heritage Village, the Brooker Creek Environmental Education Center and the Weedon Island Cultural and Natural History Center.
All county parks parking fees will be suspended for the day. Beach and boat ramp parking permits can be purchased online.
‘Medicine Cabinet’ collects 1,200 pounds
“Operation Medicine Cabinet,” a campaign of law enforcement agencies throughout Pinellas County, collected almost 1,300 pounds of medication, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The campaign, conducted Oct. 29, aimed to educate the public on proper disposal of medications, help prevent children from accidental ingestion, and provide awareness about prescription drug abuse. The medication collected will be disposed of properly.
Drop-off containers inside the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building in Largo and the North District Station in Dunedin are open year-round.
2022 tax bills sent out
Pinellas County property tax bills were mailed Oct. 31., and electronic bills were emailed Nov. 1, Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas reported.
For the 2022 tax roll, 403,903 bills were sent out, totaling nearly $2.1 billion.
While tax bills can be paid in-person at any Pinellas tax collector office, Thomas encouraged customers to save time and pay online. Customers can avoid extra fees by selecting the eCheck payment option. There is a 4% discount for property taxes paid in November. The discount falls to 3% in December, 2% in January, and 1% in February.
Pinellas lauded for financial stewardship
Pinellas County government has received the prestigious Triple Crown designation by the Government Finance Officers Association.
The designation recognizes governments that have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year.
Pinellas County is one of only 317 governments nationwide that received the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020.
The Triple Crown designation represents a significant achievement for Pinellas County’s Office of Management and Budget and Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Finance Division. To qualify, a government must meet the high standards of all three separate award programs. Each award program recognizes governments that produce reports that communicate their financial stories in a transparent manner and meet applicable standards.
County finance agency seeks applicants
The Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the board.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Applicants would fulfill a 4-year term that begins Jan. 1.
The mission of the Housing Finance Authority is to assure that financing for affordable housing remains available to residents of Pinellas County. This is accomplished through the issuance of single-family and multi-family bonds and programs that support housing needs in the community.
Applicants with multifaceted work experiences are strongly desired and should include experience with affordable housing. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.
Housing Finance Authority board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which meets three to five times per year.
For a full description of the powers and responsibilities of the Authority, visit www.pinellas.gov/hfa. Mandatory applications may be found at http://www.pinellas.gov/boards and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.