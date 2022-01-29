Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December came in at 3.1%, which is down from 3.3% for November 2021 and December 2020, according to a report released Jan. 21 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The county’s labor force increased to 516,343 compared to 514,745 in November. The labor force in December 2020 was 479,182. DEO reported that 15,898 were unemployed in December, 16.775 in November and 15,661 in December last year.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in December, compared to a 3.5% rate in November and 3.4% rate in December 2021. It placed second among the states 24 metro area for the most new private sector jobs.
The state’s rate in December was down to 3.2% compared to 3.6% in November and 4.2% in December 2020. The United States reported an unemployment rate in December at 3.7%. The rate was 3.9% in November and 6.5% in December 2021.
The unemployment rates reported are not seasonally adjusted. The DEO’s report does not provide seasonally adjusted rates for counties or MSAs. DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.6%, down from 4.8% in September. The United States’ rate decreased from 4.8% in September to 4.6% in October.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of recurring patterns to show how employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force change from month to month due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.
All the metro areas reported job gains with Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford taking first place with 91,400 new jobs. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater had 74,100 new jobs earning it second place and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall came in third with 68,000 new jobs.
The industries gaining the most jobs over the year include leisure and hospitality with 21,400 new jobs; professional and business services with18,000 additional jobs; and trade, transportation and utilities with12,400 new jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater tied with Cape Coral-Fort Myers Area and West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach Metropolitan Division for the rank of No. 15 among the metropolitan statistical areas and divisions. Homosassa Springs, Sebring, The Villages MSAs tied for the rank of No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 4.7%, the highest among the MSAs and MDs. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall MD ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 1.4%.
Of the counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, Pinellas County had the lowest unemployment rate and tied with four other counties for the rank of No. 49 out of the state’s 67 counties.
Hillsborough County tied with four others for the rank of No. 44 with an unemployment rate of 3.2%. Pasco tied with six other counties for the rank of No. 30 with a rate of 3.5%. Hernando had the highest unemployment rate, 4.2%, and tied with one other county for the rank of No. 9.
Putnam County ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 5.2%, the highest in the state. Miami-Miami Dade County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state and ranked No. 67.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.